Atul Pethe, Daughter Parna Pethe's Working on This Play in Mumbai, Pune. Details Here

The father-daughter duo of director Atul Pethe and actor Parna Pethe is currently performing in a play directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari.

The play is currently being screened in Mumbai and Pune and is receiving tremendous appreciation from Drama lovers. Parna has also shared a picture of herself alongside her father on Instagram.

Atul has been performing on stage for 35 years. He is also known for his experiments in the theatre via direction, acting and writing.

Atul is the brain behind renowned plays like Yatra, Chess and Kshitij. He has also directed plays such as Ashadhatil Ek Diwas, Satyashodhak, Chowk, Golayug, Waiting for Godot and Shityuddha Sadanand.

Atul also created a new version of theatre, Ringan Natya, as a protest after the assassination of Dr Narendra Dabholkar.

Parna Pethe, on the other hand, is one of the founding members of Natak Company and also appeared in the Marathi historical drama film Rama Madhav, which was directed by Mrinal Kulkarni.

She was also a member of the theatre troupe Aasakta Kalamanch. Parna starred in the movie YZ in 2016 for which she received critical acclaim. YZ was directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Sanjay Chhabria and Anish Joag under the banners of Everest Entertainment and Pratisaad Productions.

