Atul Todankar Shares Vajrasan Selfie From The Sets Of Thipkyanchi Rangoli

Marathi television show Thipkyanchi Rangoli has become quite popular within a few months of going on air. The show stars Dnyanada Ramtirthkar and Chetan Vadnere as the lead pair. Actor Atul Todankar is also playing an important role in the movie. The actors and actresses of the show often share, on social media, a sneak peek of them spending time together on the sets of the show whenever they get a chance.

Atul Todankar and his Kuki gang shared on Instagram a post lunch yoga tip from the sets of the Star Pravah show on Wednesday. Atul shared a selfie with his co-stars of the show. In the photo Girish T Vasaikar, Swapnil Kale, and Namrata Pradhan are seen posing for the camera.

He captioned the post saying that you have to sit in Vajrasana after having your lunch. “You have to sit in Vajrasana after lunch. At the suggestion of our yoga guru Mr Amey Kanitkar, all of them i.e. Prachi, Shashank and Amey himself are sitting in Vajrasana. And according to the director’s instructions, Kuki and the director are sitting in the air after the meal only due to yoga. Respected members of Kukki Gang: Appu, Sumi and Mansi disappear after the meal,” Atul wrote.

Vajrasana is a simple sitting yoga pose. It helps in improving the digestive system and also helps in getting rid of problems like acidity and gas.

Thipkyanchi Rangoli revolves around a sophisticated girl and a scholarly middle-class boy crossing paths. The Marathi version of the show is a remake of the Bengali TV show. The series also features popular faces like Girish Vasaikar, Sharad Ponkshe, Supriya Pathare, Mangesh Kadam, and Shital Kulkarni in pivotal roles.

