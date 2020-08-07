‘Au Revoir,’ Says Mouni Roy Sharing Photos From Harry Potter Station's 9 3/4 Platform

Actress Mouni Roy recently shared a picture from her visit to Harry Potter Station's 9 3/4 Platform in London. She shared pictures of her in which the actress can be seen dressed in a white dress, posing with a luggage cart. The photos also show Mouni carrying a red bag.

Posting the pictures on Instagram, she wrote in French, “Au revoir Adios Farewell.” Au revoir means goodbye. Mouni’s caption indicates she was leaving London for somewhere else.

The actress got stuck in Abu Dhabi for almost four months, from March to July, because of restrictions on international flights. The actress had gone to the UAE in March for a magazine photo shoot. She decided to stay in Abu Dhabi for two weeks after the shoot as her next project was scheduled for April 15, Mouni told Mid-Day. The actress also revealed that she got stuck with four days clothes as she had not expected that the “world will shut down.” Mouni, in July, left for London from Abu Dhabi after the travel restrictions were eased. She shared a video in which she was seen sitting in a flight. The video showed her wearing a face shield, mask and gloves. She also posted pictures after landing in London on her Instagram stories. The actress also shared a black-and-white picture of hers from her room in London. The caption of the photo read, “@yangkathie said,”there are two kind of problems, one that cannot be resolved no matter what & the other would sort itself out eventually; in both cases it’s useless you worry”... & that’s how we became friends! “

She will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.