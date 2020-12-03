Aubrey Plaza Boards Guy Ritchie's Untitled Thriller

Los Angeles: “Parks and Recreation” alum Aubrey Plaza has joined actor Jason Statham in filmmaker Guy Ritchie’s next movie. The film, which was earlier titled “Five Eyes”, marks a reunion between Statham and Ritchie after starting their movie careers together with “Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels” in 1998.

According to Variety, the story follows MI6 guns-and-steel agent (Statham) who is recruited by a global intelligence alliance to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology that threatens to disrupt the world order. Reluctantly paired with CIA high-tech expert, he sets off on a globe-trotting mission where he will have to use all of his charm, ingenuity and stealth to track down and infiltrate billionaire arms broker. “The Gentlemen” writers Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies have penned the screenplay with revisions by Ritchie.

Miramax will finance the project and produce with STXfilms. Plaza most recently featured in Clea DuVall’s holiday comedy “Happiest Season”.

She will next be seen in the comedy thriller “Black Bear”, opposite Christopher Abbott, Sarah Gadon, Paola Lazaro and Grantham Coleman.