South star Mammootty is currently gearing up for his upcoming venture Christopher, directed by B Unnikrishnan. Expectations are high among fans that it will turn out to be a profitable venture. During one of the promotional events of this film held in Dubai, Mammootty shared his opinions on the film reviews written on social media. The Rorschach actor said that viewers are at liberty to criticise films, but they should not go to the extent of mocking it. Mammooty also expressed concern over the fact that some of the cine buffs criticise the film even before it has been released, which misguides the audience.

Mammootty also talked about the fact that his films are accepted widely by a larger section of audience due to his ability of not sticking to a particular template while making movies. The One actor said that he always tries to incorporate fresh themes in his films and that is a great source of interest for movie buffs. Mammookka, as he is popularly called by the fans, signed off saying that he always tries to be a part of films with interesting subjects. These opinions have piqued the curiosity around Christopher a notch higher, and many are now eagerly waiting for its release.

Slated to release on February 9, Christopher’s storyline revolves around an IPS officer who is forced to break the limitations of law when the system fails. It will also depict how he faces the problems suffered in his past, which forces him to go on a rampage against the system.

Apart from Mammooty, Christopher boasts of a stellar star cast comprising actors like Aishwarya Lekshmi, Amala Paul, Shine Tom Chacko and Nitin Thomas in prominent roles. Produced by RD Illuminations, this investigative thriller is reportedly based on real life incidents which happened in Kerala.

After watching the teaser of this film, followers feel that director Unnikrishnan will reach the top of his game again, as he is considered a pro when it comes to directing thriller flicks. Despite the fact that Unnikrishnan’s previous box office outing Aaraattu didn’t do well, fans feel that Christopher will be a success as it gives vibes similar to his superhit film The Grandmaster.

