English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Audience Went Into Depression After Watching 'Tubelight,' Says Salman Khan
Salman Khan's 'Tubelight' came out in 2017 and failed to make an impact on the box-office, as per Khan's standards.
A Still of Salman Khan from Tubelight
Loading...
Salman Khan is known for giving blockbuster hits and frankly each of his films comes with a success tag. However, the star of box office could not break even with fans when his film Tubelight released in 2017. The Kabir Khan directorial was a tad bit drab and failed to impress the audiences, as per Salman's expectations.
In an interview with DNA, Salman took the joke on himself when he claimed how he thought about Tubelight as a film and how he felt after it hit the theatres and failed to create an impact. Salman said, "We thought that Tubelight will be a beautiful film, after our much-appreciated superhit, Bajrangi Bhaijaan. But for an Eid release, the public wanted to see something happy. In Tubelight, they all cried. They were like, 'What the hell! Eid kharaab kar diya!'. They went into depression."
Salman’s next film is Bharat. The period drama will also feature Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Aashif Sheikh and Tabu in pivotal roles. Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has earlier collaborated with Salman in Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The film will release on June 5. The trailer of Bharat will also feature with Avengers: Endgame on April 26.
Salman is also shooting for Dabangg 3, with Sonakshi Sinha in Indore. Dabangg 3 is being directed by Prabhudeva.
Follow @News18Movies for more
In an interview with DNA, Salman took the joke on himself when he claimed how he thought about Tubelight as a film and how he felt after it hit the theatres and failed to create an impact. Salman said, "We thought that Tubelight will be a beautiful film, after our much-appreciated superhit, Bajrangi Bhaijaan. But for an Eid release, the public wanted to see something happy. In Tubelight, they all cried. They were like, 'What the hell! Eid kharaab kar diya!'. They went into depression."
Salman’s next film is Bharat. The period drama will also feature Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Aashif Sheikh and Tabu in pivotal roles. Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has earlier collaborated with Salman in Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The film will release on June 5. The trailer of Bharat will also feature with Avengers: Endgame on April 26.
Salman is also shooting for Dabangg 3, with Sonakshi Sinha in Indore. Dabangg 3 is being directed by Prabhudeva.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Instagram Couple Faces Flak for 'Dangerous' and 'Pointless' Infinity Pool Photo
- Jio Vivo Cricket Offer: Benefits Worth Rs 10,000 on Vivo V15 And V15 Pro
- Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Photoshopped Image Promoting BJP Goes Viral
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni’s Advice Helped Pull Off Helicopter Shot: Jadeja
- Changi Airport’s Jewel Centre Unveiled in Singapore, Gets 40-Metre Tall Indoor Waterfall
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results