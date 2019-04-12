LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Audience Went Into Depression After Watching 'Tubelight,' Says Salman Khan

Salman Khan's 'Tubelight' came out in 2017 and failed to make an impact on the box-office, as per Khan's standards.

Updated:April 12, 2019, 2:15 PM IST
A Still of Salman Khan from Tubelight
Salman Khan is known for giving blockbuster hits and frankly each of his films comes with a success tag. However, the star of box office could not break even with fans when his film Tubelight released in 2017. The Kabir Khan directorial was a tad bit drab and failed to impress the audiences, as per Salman's expectations.

In an interview with DNA, Salman took the joke on himself when he claimed how he thought about Tubelight as a film and how he felt after it hit the theatres and failed to create an impact. Salman said, "We thought that Tubelight will be a beautiful film, after our much-appreciated superhit, Bajrangi Bhaijaan. But for an Eid release, the public wanted to see something happy. In Tubelight, they all cried. They were like, 'What the hell! Eid kharaab kar diya!'. They went into depression."

Salman’s next film is Bharat. The period drama will also feature Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Aashif Sheikh and Tabu in pivotal roles. Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has earlier collaborated with Salman in Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The film will release on June 5. The trailer of Bharat will also feature with Avengers: Endgame on April 26.

Salman is also shooting for Dabangg 3, with Sonakshi Sinha in Indore. Dabangg 3 is being directed by Prabhudeva.

