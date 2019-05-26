Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Audiences Care About Good Stories, Not Bankable Stars, Says Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Chaubey’s 2016 film Udta Punjab.

IANS

Updated:May 26, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Image: Instagram/Diljit Dosanjh
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming Punjabi film titled Shadaa, says whether it is Bollywood or Punjabi films, the audience comes to watch a story and good characters rather than a star, so he does not believe in the term "bankable star".

Diljit, who is already an established star in the Punjabi music and film industries, has also managed to make his space in Bollywood. On whether popularity pan India has made him a bankable star in Punjabi films, he told IANS, "There is no such thing as a bankable star. The audience comes to see movies, stories and characters that entertain and engage them, so audiences shower immense love on the films that give them these experiences."

"When they don't shower the same love on the films I do, then I immediately know that I have to go back and work harder on my next film to hopefully provide them with the entertainment and engagement they come to the movies for," added the actor, who will be seen opposite Neeru Bajwa in Shadaa, which has been directed by Jagdeep Sidhu.

Diljit also has two Bollywood films Arjun Patiala and Good News in his kitty. On whether his approach towards Punjabi films has changed after his success in Bollywood, he said, "Both the industries have different markets and audiences. Punjabi audiences like a certain flavour in their cinema and Hindi audiences like a certain flavour. 

"Yes, there is an overlap in both but when I set out to make a Punjabi film, I keep Punjabi audiences' palate in the foreground and pick stories, characters and music that intrinsically cater to their sensibilities,” he said.

"So my career in Bollywood hasn't changed that one bit... when I make a Punjabi film, I always feel at home as it's my world, my space, my language and that's the best feeling in the world... to feel at home. But having said that the Hindi film industry has also welcomed me with open arms and I'm slowly creating a place for myself here and that's also a very warm feeling," he added.

