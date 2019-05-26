English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Audiences Care About Good Stories, Not Bankable Stars, Says Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Chaubey’s 2016 film Udta Punjab.
Image: Instagram/Diljit Dosanjh
Loading...
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming Punjabi film titled Shadaa, says whether it is Bollywood or Punjabi films, the audience comes to watch a story and good characters rather than a star, so he does not believe in the term "bankable star".
Diljit, who is already an established star in the Punjabi music and film industries, has also managed to make his space in Bollywood. On whether popularity pan India has made him a bankable star in Punjabi films, he told IANS, "There is no such thing as a bankable star. The audience comes to see movies, stories and characters that entertain and engage them, so audiences shower immense love on the films that give them these experiences."
"When they don't shower the same love on the films I do, then I immediately know that I have to go back and work harder on my next film to hopefully provide them with the entertainment and engagement they come to the movies for," added the actor, who will be seen opposite Neeru Bajwa in Shadaa, which has been directed by Jagdeep Sidhu.
Diljit also has two Bollywood films Arjun Patiala and Good News in his kitty. On whether his approach towards Punjabi films has changed after his success in Bollywood, he said, "Both the industries have different markets and audiences. Punjabi audiences like a certain flavour in their cinema and Hindi audiences like a certain flavour.
"Yes, there is an overlap in both but when I set out to make a Punjabi film, I keep Punjabi audiences' palate in the foreground and pick stories, characters and music that intrinsically cater to their sensibilities,” he said.
"So my career in Bollywood hasn't changed that one bit... when I make a Punjabi film, I always feel at home as it's my world, my space, my language and that's the best feeling in the world... to feel at home. But having said that the Hindi film industry has also welcomed me with open arms and I'm slowly creating a place for myself here and that's also a very warm feeling," he added.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Diljit, who is already an established star in the Punjabi music and film industries, has also managed to make his space in Bollywood. On whether popularity pan India has made him a bankable star in Punjabi films, he told IANS, "There is no such thing as a bankable star. The audience comes to see movies, stories and characters that entertain and engage them, so audiences shower immense love on the films that give them these experiences."
"When they don't shower the same love on the films I do, then I immediately know that I have to go back and work harder on my next film to hopefully provide them with the entertainment and engagement they come to the movies for," added the actor, who will be seen opposite Neeru Bajwa in Shadaa, which has been directed by Jagdeep Sidhu.
Diljit also has two Bollywood films Arjun Patiala and Good News in his kitty. On whether his approach towards Punjabi films has changed after his success in Bollywood, he said, "Both the industries have different markets and audiences. Punjabi audiences like a certain flavour in their cinema and Hindi audiences like a certain flavour.
"Yes, there is an overlap in both but when I set out to make a Punjabi film, I keep Punjabi audiences' palate in the foreground and pick stories, characters and music that intrinsically cater to their sensibilities,” he said.
"So my career in Bollywood hasn't changed that one bit... when I make a Punjabi film, I always feel at home as it's my world, my space, my language and that's the best feeling in the world... to feel at home. But having said that the Hindi film industry has also welcomed me with open arms and I'm slowly creating a place for myself here and that's also a very warm feeling," he added.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani on Tiger Shroff: He's Shy and I'm Shy So Nobody is Breaking the Ice
- Internet Hails Ketan Jorawadia, the Man Who Risked His Life to Save Students in Surat Fire
- Former Spinner Monty Panesar Admits England Players Tampered With Ball
- Emilia Clarke Turned Down Fifty Shades of Grey Because She Was 'Sick & Tired' of Being Asked About Nudity
- London Underground to Track Phones Via Wi-Fi Requests To Monitor Congestion, But Will Never Access Data
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results