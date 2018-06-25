Audience's Expectations Push Me to be a Better Actor, Says Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is on cloud nine after his films Raazi and Lust Stories receiving a great response from the audience and the actor says the expectations of the people drives him to do something different every time.Vicky was recently seen in Meghna Gulzar's spy drama and Karan Johar's film in the Netflix anthology."Somebody who started in the industry knocking at so many doors and reaching where I have reached today, I feel privileged with every opportunity that I have got. It is a very beautiful feeling when the audience approves of your work."I feel nice when there are expectations from people as that is how you know the audience loves and cares for you and your work. I want them to expect something from me as that pushes me to be a better actor," the actor told PTI.He also has two more films up for release, Sanju, the Sanjay Dutt biopic and Uri, based on Indian Army's surgical strikes across the LoC."There are stories that affect, move you. They have their own zing. I get hooked. It is a huge responsibility on you and the director to tell a real-life story," he says of the real-life based stories.In Sanju, Vicky plays Dutt's friend and he says it was "courageous" of the senior actor allowed director Rajkumar Hirani to make a movie on his life."All of us keep thriving to have normalcy in life. This man (Dutt) has only lived only at the top or at the bottom. He has seen the best and worst in life. He has not seen normalcy."I think it is courageous and generous of him to allow a filmmaker to make a film on him with complete honesty, with no filters," he says.Post the release of Masaan, Hirani had approached Vicky for Sanju and he says that it was a "huge positive shock" for him as he was just one film old.