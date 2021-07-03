Audio Leak Reveals KRK Demands 25 Lakh Rupees For Not Giving Negative Film Reviews

Actor, producer and businessman Rohit Choudhary shared a shocking video on his Twitter handle on Friday evening. Around 5.30 pm he posted a call recording of actor-turned-film critic Kamaal R Khan who is commonly known as KRK. In the post, Rohit wrote that he has shared the audio clip so as to expose the real face of KRK. He called him the “biggest blackmailer of the Indian film industry” who charges a huge amount for not indulging in “negative publicity” of films.

In the call recording, it can be clearly heard that the former demanded Rs 25 lakh from director-producer Anil Sharma for one of his movies. However, when Rohit tried negotiating with him, he reduced the price by Rs 5 lakh and agreed at a final amount of Rs 20 lakh.

At the end of the clip, the actor said if one refuses to pay the said amount to KRK; he gives bad reviews for their films and even makes personal remarks on the actors and directors of that movie.

Following this revelation, #KRKBlackMailer started trending on Twitter and many people expressed their shock and disgust.

A few hours after Rohit’s post, the self-proclaimed critic wrote that since every person wants to gain “publicity” using his name, he cannot “react” on everybody’s post.

Around a month ago, Rohit told an entertainment portal Lehren about how KRK had defamed him after which he took a legal action against him. He claimed that later KRK escaped to Dubai.

KRK has been in the headlines since he came out with a controversial review of actor Salman Khan’s latest film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The megastar had slapped him with a defamation case claiming that he had made personal remarks on him, his family and his NGO, Being Human.

After a month-long legal battle, KRK took down all the videos about the actor from his YouTube channel last week.

