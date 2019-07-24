Take the pledge to vote

Australian Actor Markella Kavenagh Joins Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Series, All Other Details Here

The series will not be a retelling of Peter Jackson's Oscar-winning trilogy. It will explore the story set before the events in the first Lord of the Rings novel, The Fellowship of the Ring.

PTI

July 24, 2019
Australian Actor Markella Kavenagh Joins Amazon's Lord of the Rings Series
Image: Instagram/Markella Kavenagh
Australian star Markella Kavenagh is the first actor to join the cast of Amazon's much-awaited Lord of the Rings series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor, who has featured in shows such as Romper Stomper, The Cry and Picnic at Hanging Rock, will portray the role of Tyra. Further details of her character are yet to be revealed. 

The streaming giant had recently announced that Jurrasic World: Fallen Kingdom director JA Bayona will be helming the first two episodes of the show. He will also serve as executive producer alongside partner Belen Atienza. 

Bryan Cogman, who worked as a writer and co-executive producer on Game of Thrones, also boarded the project as a series consultant. He is helping out the writing team of Patrick McKay and JD Payne, who were announced as series developers last year.

Amazon has made a multi-season production commitment to the TV series. It will produce the show in cooperation with the Estate of JRR Tolkien, publishing house HarperCollins and New Line Cinema, a division of Warner Bros.

However, the series will not be a retelling of Peter Jackson's Oscar-winning trilogy. It will explore the story set before the events in the first Lord of the Rings novel, The Fellowship of the Ring.

