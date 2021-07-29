Author Asish Kaul Files Contempt Petition Against Kangana Ranaut for 'Lying to Court'

Amid the ongoing legal row between writer Asish Kaul and Kangana Ranaut, the former has filed a contempt petition in the Bombay High Court against the latter for lying to the court. Advocates Adnan Shaikh and Yogita Joshi who is representing Kaul told a news portal that they had served a letter to Javed Akhtar and found through his reply that there was concealing of facts in the Passport Application, which is a serious offence.

“We are duty-bound to bring this to the notice of the Hon’ble High Court and if fraud committed upon the court is established then there are bound of be repercussions, Etimes quoted them as saying.

Javed Akhtar had filed an intervention plea alleging that the Manikarnika actress did not disclose all the cases filed against her to obtain a favourable order for passport renewal. Earlier in the day, various reports revealed that the Bombay High Court had refused to hear Akhtar’s interim plea.

The actress had shared the news on her social media handle and thanked the High Court.

For the uninitiated, Kaul had filed a copyright infringement case against Ranaut, earlier this year. She had announced that she will be starring in the sequel of her 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda. However, as soon as she made the announcement on Twitter, Kaul, who wrote the book ‘Didda: Kashmir Ki Yoddha Rani’ in 2017, and the yet to be released English version has claimed that the actress has violated his sole copyright.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here