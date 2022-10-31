Author Sulibele Says Puneeth Rajkumar’s Gandhada Gudi Must Be Screened In Karnataka Schools

Author and founder of Yuva Brigade, Chakravarti Sulibele has demanded that Puneeth Rajkumar’s Gandhada Gudi be screened in schools across Karnataka. Sulibele tweeted about the Kannada docu-drama and wrote that screening it in schools will inculcate interest among students toward forests, nature, and wildlife.

He also mentioned that if the Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh gives the idea a thumbs up, then future generations will not only remember Puneeth Rajkumar but also respect nature. A lot of users then urged the education minister to allow the screening of Gandhada Gudi in schools on the micro-blogging platform.



Previously, Chakravarti Sulibele had come under the scanner when he criticised Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai over spending time attending movie premieres. Sulibele tweeted, “MLAs complain that CM not even signs file may be lack of time but he has all the time to watch movies and shed tears. During the death of the movie actor, he gave his three days to get involved. If not for this outrage he would have watched Vikrant Rona for sure.”

In the tweet, he seemingly referred to Puneeth Rajkumar, which left fans infuriated. Soon, Puneeth’s fans criticised Chakravarti Sulibele on his take and asked him not to involve Appu in his political comments. Later, the writer apologised for his remarks and tweeted, “I apologize if many felt that this tweet disrespected Puneeth. I have great respect for him. Please don’t misunderstand this tweet. Obviously, I apologize if I hurt the fans. As a fan of Puneeth, this is also my duty.”

Puneeth Rajkumar will be posthumously honoured with the Karnataka Ratna award on November 1. Puneeth’s wife, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, will be receiving the honour on his behalf. Puneeth’s last big-screen venture, Gandhada Gudi, hit the theatres on October 28. The docu-film is directed by the national award-winning filmmaker Amoghvarsha, who has also starred in it. In its first weekend, the film reportedly minted Rs 18 crore at the box office.

