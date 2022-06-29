B'day Special: VJ, Actress And Now A Vlogger, The Journey Of Shenaz Treasurywala

Do you remember Shenaz Treasurywala, the bubbly girl from the coming-of-age movie Ishq Vishq that also marked Shahid Kapoor’s debut? She followed it up with supporting roles in some films, the most iconic one being the cult classic Delhi Belly.

Although her filmography does not boast of a lot of films, she has a dedicated fan following. Apart from acting, the actress, who celebrates her 41st birthday on June 29, has also worked as a model and VJ. She is a famous travel blogger now and often shares pictures of her vacations on Instagram.

A popular VJ for MTV before her acting career, Shenaz was one of the first VJs to make a transition into Bollywood, although her debut movie got her sidelined while it did wonders for Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. Despite spending a considerable time away from the big screen, the 41-year-old maintains a sizable social media following.

She has made a career out of her childhood passion for travel and is currently an Instagram influencer and travel vlogger. The actress has over 600k followers on Instagram, and her feed is bursting with breathtaking images and videos from around the globe. Her posts on her social media handle will make you want to pack your bags and book tickets for a vacation right away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel, Romance, Smiles (@shenaztreasury)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel, Romance, Smiles (@shenaztreasury)

Shenaz, who was born on June 29, 1981, began her modelling career for Goldspot while she was still a college student. She was ultimately chosen as an MTV VJ in a unique MTV VJ Hunt competition. According to media reports, she has also launched her own destination marketing company, named We Run the World.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel, Romance, Smiles (@shenaztreasury)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel, Romance, Smiles (@shenaztreasury)

Not just a famous travel vlogger, the diva is also a writer and has penned various travel articles for magazines such as Cosmopolitan, Elle and Femina.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel, Romance, Smiles (@shenaztreasury)

In terms of her acting career, she most recently appeared in the Akshat Verma-directed movie Kaalakaandi (2018), which also starred Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Oberoi. The 41-year-old has appeared in the American comedy-drama series Brown Nation in addition to Hindi films.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.