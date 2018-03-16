GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Ava DuVernay Becomes First African-American Woman To Direct Superhero Film

DuVernay directed recently-released A Wrinkle In Time, smashing the $100 million budget barrier, as well as 13th, an Oscar-winning documentary about mass incarceration of African-Americans.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:March 16, 2018, 2:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ava DuVernay Becomes First African-American Woman To Direct Superhero Film
Ava DuVernay (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Director Ava DuVernay, the first African-American woman to helm a film with a budget over $100 million, will now take on superhero film The New Gods, sources said.

The 45-year-old filmmaker, who directed Oscar-nominated civil rights drama Selma, is finalizing an agreement with DC Comics and Warner Bros. to shoot the film, an adaptation of the eponymous comic book by Jack Kirby, sources close to the director and the studio told AFP.

It would be the second major superhero film directed by a woman after Patty Jenkins directed Wonder Woman, a film also drawn from the DC Comics universe that was released last summer.

DuVernay directed recently-released A Wrinkle In Time, smashing the $100 million budget barrier, as well as 13th, an Oscar-winning documentary about mass incarceration of African-Americans.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES