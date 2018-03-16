English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ava DuVernay Becomes First African-American Woman To Direct Superhero Film
DuVernay directed recently-released A Wrinkle In Time, smashing the $100 million budget barrier, as well as 13th, an Oscar-winning documentary about mass incarceration of African-Americans.
Ava DuVernay (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Director Ava DuVernay, the first African-American woman to helm a film with a budget over $100 million, will now take on superhero film The New Gods, sources said.
The 45-year-old filmmaker, who directed Oscar-nominated civil rights drama Selma, is finalizing an agreement with DC Comics and Warner Bros. to shoot the film, an adaptation of the eponymous comic book by Jack Kirby, sources close to the director and the studio told AFP.
It would be the second major superhero film directed by a woman after Patty Jenkins directed Wonder Woman, a film also drawn from the DC Comics universe that was released last summer.
