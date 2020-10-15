News18 Logo

Ava DuVernay To Direct 'Caste' Film Adaptation At Netflix

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Ava DuVernay is set to direct “Caste”, a drama based on Isabel Wilkerson’s critically-acclaimed novel. The project marks DuVernay’s third collaboration with Netflix after the documentary “13th” and the miniseries “When They See Us”.

DuVernay will adapt Wilkerson’s nonfiction bestseller “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” to screen. According to Variety, the film will use a multiple-story structure to examine the “unspoken system that has shaped America and chronicles how our lives today are defined by a hierarchy of human divisions dating back generations”.

DuVernay will also produce the movie, alongside ARRAY Filmworks’ Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes. Netflix executive Tendo Nagenda will partner with the Oscar-nominated director for the project, after working together on Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time”, her 2018 adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s classic tale.


