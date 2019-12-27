Avane Srimannarayana Movie Review: Rakshith Shetty Steals the Show

Avane Srimannarayana

Cast: Rakshith Shetty, Shanvi Srivastava, Balaji Manohar

Director: Sachin Ravi

The much anticipated Kannada movie Avane Srimannarayana has finally hit the screens. It’s about a fantasy village called Amaravathi reeling under a feudal system.

The feudal lord of Amaravathi refuses to announce his successor despite being in death bed, leaving his son Jayarama furious. Soon after, the lord dies but only after taking a promise from Jayarama that he won’t kill his step-brother Tukarama.

The story revolves around a loot and how nobody could find it, including the two fighting step brothers of Amaravathi.

A twist in the tale arrives when a corrupt police inspector enters the scene. Srimannarayana (Rakshit Shetty) is witty and charming. Keeping the local milieu authentic with his dialogue delivery and mannerism, Shetty shoulders the film in the best way possible.

It’s a mixture of Captain Jack Sparrow and a bit of Indiana Jones, Shetty takes us to the interiors of Karnataka and introduces the audiences to local customs.

It’s also a unique experiment for Sandalwood as it has a distinct tone than most of the films. There are actors other than Shetty who have excelled in their roles.

Achyuth Kumar as Achyutanna, Pramod Shetty as Tukarama, Balaji Manohar as Jayarama and Shanvi Srivastava as Lakshmi has contributed equally to the film. Achyuth Kumar’s sense of humour supports Rakshith throughout the movie.

The background score and visual effects are a big plus for Avane Srimannarayana. Ajaneesh Lokanath, a promising music director has definitely left his mark.

Dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, this is the third Kannada big budget movie releasing in pan India screens. The other two being KGF and Pailwaan.

There isn’t any reason to not watch it.

Rating: 4/5

