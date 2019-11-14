Avantika Malik Shares Cryptic Post, Talks About 'Ideal Love'

A couple of months ago, rumours were rife that the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa actor Imran Khan was heading for a divorce from wife Avantika Malik. Though there's no official statement, Avantika's latest post hints at things not getting any better.

In an Instagram story shared by Avantika, the picture quote read, "Ideal love is fostered only between two sincere, mature and independent people. Real love is not two people clinging to each other; it can only be fostered between two strong people secure in their individuality."

The reports had surfaced when Avantika had dropped 'Khan' from her surname on Instagram and reportedly also moved to her parents' place, with her daughter. Imran's joblessness had been cited as one of the reasons for the growing difference between the couple. Avantika has shared such cryptic posts before as well.

Imran’s mother-in-law Vandana, too, had later stepped in to clear the air and said, “We all (Vandana, Avantika and Imran) read the news and let me tell you that there is no such thing. There are some differences (between the husband and wife), which will be sorted anyway.”

When she was asked if the couple was heading for a divorce, she had replied, "Absolutely not." The couple got married in 2011 and welcomed their baby daughter Imara in 2014.

On the professional front, the actor had directed a short film in 2018 titled Mission Mars: Keep Walking India. The movie failed to make any buzz.

