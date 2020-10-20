Avantika Malik Shares 'Truth Bomb' About Marriage and Divorce

Actor Imran Khan's wife Avantika Malik has grabbed eyeballs after she shared a cryptic post on Instagram about marriage and divorce. This comes after reports from late last year that Imran and Avantika were living separately. The two have been tight-lipped about the reports.

Avantika's post stirred up some confusion among fans. It read, “Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely.”

She captioned the post, “Serious truth bomb via @devonbroughsa #chooseyourhard.”

Take a look below:

While Imran has not made an appearance on her social media, she had recently posted a picture with daughter Imara, which made fans think that they had reconciled. The caption of the monochrome picture read, "'I have decided to stick with love, hate is too great a burden to bear." - Martin Luther King Jr. Just when I needed to believe in the purity of love the universe sends me a sign... Magic!!"

Imran and Avantika dated for almost a decade before tying the knot in January 10, 2011. They welcomed daughter Imara in 2014.