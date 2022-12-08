Avatar 2 Beats Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness At Advance Ticket Bookings In India

Avatar: The Way of the Waters, which is set to be released in India on December 16, has broken a record at the Box Office for advanced ticket booking in India. After Covid, the two Hollywood films i.e. Marvel's Spiderman: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness were the top pre-sellers in India with both having a total of ₹40 crores plus final pre-sales.

Now, Avatar 2 has broken the record of Doctor Strange's sequel. According to report carried by Box Office India, the film exceeded the Rs 10-crore mark in advance bookings on Monday evening, ten days prior to its release. As a result, this is the highest box office performance ever for a film in India, surpassing Doctor Strange's Multiverse of Madness.

The total amount (till date) for Avatar 2 includes all days for which booking is currently available (the first weekend).

Now, take a look at the video from the premiere event organised last night in London. The text attached to the clip read, " A night to remember. The incredible cast and filmmakers of #AvatarTheWayOfWater transported us to Pandora at the World Premiere last night in London."

A night to remember 💙 The incredible cast and filmmakers of #AvatarTheWayOfWater transported us to Pandora at the World Premiere last night in London. In theaters December 16. Get tickets now: https://t.co/9NiFEIpZTE pic.twitter.com/KAo4hZwmmU — Avatar (@officialavatar) December 7, 2022

It turns out that at least an entire year of the 13-year gap between 2009’s Avatar and 2022’s The Way of Water was spent on a screenplay that will never see the light of day. The director of the film in his interview revealed that he threw out Avatar 2 script after a year of writing - because he wasn’t happy with it.

According to The Times UK, James Cameron revealed that before Avatar: The Way of Water there was a full Avatar 2 screenplay that was written and then thrown into the trash.

“When I sat down with my writers to start ‘Avatar 2,’ I said we cannot do the next one until we understand why the first one did so well. We must crack the code of what the hell happened,” Cameron said.

Cameron and his team came to the following conclusion: “All films work on different levels. The first is surface, which is character, problem and resolution. The second is thematic. What is the movie trying to say? But ‘Avatar’ also works on a third level, the subconscious. I wrote an entire script for the sequel, read it and realized that it did not get to level three. Boom. Start over. That took a year.”

Avatar The Way of Water is the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster Avatar, which is still the highest-grossing film in the world. The James Cameron-directed movie is the second instalment of a five-film series that is currently in development. It will be released worldwide on December 16. It features Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver and Zoe Saldana.

