Avatar 2 Early Morning Shows Cancelled In Many Theatres Due To Low Ticket Sales: Report

The sequel to Avatar, the highest-grossing film of all time, has released in India on Friday, December 16. Avatar: The Way of Water is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and is expected to have a blockbuster opening weekend. As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, several multiplexes have been forced to reduce the number of screenings of the film due to a lack of bookings. There was a lot of confidence that Avatar: The Way Of Water would generate a ton of buzz and that midnight shows everywhere would record a fine occupancy from the day of release, so Disney asked multiplexes in Mumbai and nearby cities to screen the movie at midnight and even early in the morning from the day of release.

A source was quoted as saying by the publication, “In an unprecedented move, Disney asked multiplexes in Mumbai and neighbouring cities to play Avatar: The Way Of Water at midnight and even early morning at 3:00 am, 4:00, 5:00 and 6:00 am that too from the day of release. Midnight screenings are not uncommon nowadays. Films like Sooryavanshi (2021), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), Brahmastra (2022) and more recently, Drishyam 2 (2022) also had shows at odd hours. However, these midnight and early morning shows for these films were played from the second day when the word of mouth came in, resulting in heavy demand. In the case of Avatar: The Way Of Water, there was a lot of confidence that the film will generate tremendous buzz and that the midnight shows all over will record a fine occupancy from the day of release.”

The report also revealed that hardly any tickets were sold and that no moviegoers had reserved any seats at all in several theatres. “Sadly, that didn’t happen in most theatres. Hardly any tickets got sold and, in some theatres, not a single ticket was booked by moviegoers”. With less than a few hours left for these shows, “the management of these theatres decided to scrap these screenings. Certain theatres have sold tickets for these shows and these will be retained. But whether or not these shows will play on Saturday and Sunday will be decided later, depending on the response and ticket sales for normal shows.”

Bookings for the film began 15 days before its release date, and a record five tickets have been sold, according to reports.

Avatar 2 released in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film retains much of the original cast members while there are some additions as well. The ensemble cast comprises Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Cliff Curtis, CCH Pounder, Jemaine Clement, Edie Falco, and Kate Winslet.

