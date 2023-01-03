Avatar 2 Mints Rs 340 Cr, Drishyam 2 Rs 225 Cr; Cirkus' Poor Run Continues

A host of movies opened in cinema halls across India in the last two months of 2022. Some of them witnessed an outstanding run at the box office, while others saw poor footfall with underwhelming collections. The Hindi belt was largely ruled by Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2.

The film debuted on November 18 and is still doing well at the box office in its sixth week. In the latter half of December, it received competition from James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. Read on to know the box office collections of these films as they enter the new year.

Avatar: The Way of Water

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water opened to a record-breaking Rs 40 crore in India. Since then, the film has witnessed unprecedented box-office success. In 18 days of its theatres, the film has generated a jaw-dropping collection in India. Avatar 2’s daily revenue has been in the double digits. According to trade reports, the Hollywood film has already raked in over Rs 340 crore in India. If the streak continues, then the film will soon be able to surpass Avengers: Endgame’s collection of Rs 367 crore.

Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 has turned out to be a saving grace for Bollywood in the latter half of 2022. The Abhishek Pathak directorial has minted more than a whopping Rs 228 crore so far, and it is on track to make a lifetime collection of Rs 235 crore nett, suggest reports. And the thriller film’s all-India gross collection is expected to cross the Rs 300 crore mark. After Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Drishyam 2 has become Ajay Devgn’s second-highest-grossing movie of all time.

Cirkus

Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty, has been performing poorly at the box office. The period comedy film, headlined by Ranveer Singh, opened to majorly negative reviews on December 23. As a result, it failed to attract footfall in theatres despite being released during the holiday season. So far, Cirkus has managed to collect around Rs 35 crore at the box office.

