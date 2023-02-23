Each year, a plethora of films are produced in Bollywood and Hollywood. Some don’t reach even us, and others may not make it to our watchlist, but there are a few that make a lasting impact and sometimes, also a lot of money. While there is always a fight in between movies to set the cash registers ringing, but, only a few make it to the list of highest grossers. Hence, today we bring to you the list of highest-grossing films of all time.

First on the list is James Cameron’s blockbuster epic, Avatar with an earning of 2.92 USD. Director Cameron has now made three of the top four movies on that list. His 2009 original Avatar stands tall as the highest-grossing film ever, while the sequel takes third place and Titanic slides into fourth after latest box office developments.

Avatar: The Way of Water broke into the top three films of all time. The sci-fi sequel has generated USD 2.2433 billion globally, enough to overtake Titanic (USD 2.2428 billion) at the worldwide box office. Now, The Way of Water trails only Avatar (USD 2.92 billion) and Avengers: Endgame (USD 2.7 billion) on the all-time charts. Cameron, the sole filmmaker with three movies to gross USD 2 billion or more, has directed the first, third and fourth biggest releases ever.

After Avatar, Avengers Endgame, Avatar The Way of Water, and Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio’s epic romantic drama Titanic, which holds the fourth position in the list, Star Wars: The Force Awakens stands at number 5, with a collection of 2.07 Billion USD. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (also known as Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens) is epic space opera film produced, co-written, and directed by J. J. Abrams. The sequel to Return of the Jedi (1983), it is the seventh film in the “Skywalker Saga". Set thirty years after Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens follows Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron, and Han Solo’s search for Luke Skywalker and their fight in the Resistance, led by General Leia Organa and veterans of the Rebel Alliance, against Kylo Ren and the First Order, a successor to the Galactic Empire.

Avengers:Infinity War is on the 6th position with a collection of 2.05 billion.The movie is a superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Avengers. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the film features an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldaña, Josh Brolin, and Chris Pratt.

Following Infinity War is Spiderman: No Way Home, which stands on the seventh threshold with a collection of 1.92 Billion USD. Another Marvel film, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and the 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film was directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. It stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man alongside Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire.

2015 released Jurassic World stands at number seven, with earnings of USD 1.67 Billion USD. Followed by Lion King which released in the year 1994. The movie collected 1.66 Billion USD. The last on the list, is Avengers released in 2012, with a collection of 1.52 Billion USD respectively.

Read all the Latest Movies News here