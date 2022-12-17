Avatar The Way of Water Earns Rs 41 Cr In India On Its Opening Day, Fails To Beat Avengers Endgame

13 years after Avatar was released, its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water hit theatres on Friday, December 16. The film received majorly positive reviews from all and also ruled the box office on its opening day. As reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Avatar 2 earned Rs 41 crore on its opening day in India.

“#Avatar is FANTABULOUS on Day 1… #South markets go on an OVERDRIVE, HISTORIC NUMBERS… #North ranges from VERY GOOD to EXCELLENT… Has scope to grow in mass pockets… Fri ₹ 41 cr+ Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions," Taran Adarsh’s Tweet read.

With this, Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed Spider-Man, Avengers Infinity War and Doctor Stanger to become the second-highest Hollywood opener in India. While Spider-Man had collected Rs 32.67 crore on its opening day, Avengers Infinity War and Doctor Strange had earned Rs 31.30 crore and Rs 27.50 crore respectively.

Directed by James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet and Stephen Lang in key roles among others. News18 Sowsha’s review of Avatar 2 reads, “Avatar: The Way of Water comes with massive expectations, considering James Cameron made fans wait for 13 years before he returned to Pandora. The director, who has delivered some of the most memorable cinematic experiences, lives up to visual expectations. Avatar: The Way of Water is far richer and bigger than its 2009 precedent. Cameron plays it smart with both halves, banking on nostalgia in the first half while serenading us with the new world in the second.”

