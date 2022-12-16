Avatar The Way of Water Embroils in Controversy During Japan Premiere

The inception of Avatar: The Way of Water has seemingly kick-started on the wrong foot. The movie, released on December 16, has already been embroiled in a controversy owing to a misstep by the makers during its promotion. The problem arose during the Japanese premiere of the film which was attended by Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver along with filmmaker James Cameron. In a video from the event that’s going viral on social media, the director introduces a dolphin show with the words, “Welcome to Pandora,” referring to the fictional blue world in the Avatar film. The cast can be seen sitting in front of the pod of trained dolphins. Well, this has now angered animal lovers.

In the clip, dolphins can be seen swimming around the pool as they perform several tricks. With orchestral music playing in the background, the trainers were spotted standing on the nose of the fish that have now raised alarm for animal brutality. What made people angrier was the reaction of the film’s cast. The actors along with the director were seen clapping and even filming the performance on their mobile devices. According to the report by Yahoo News, the event was conducted at the Maxell Aqua Park Shinagawa. The snippets from the show began circulating online on December 11. The aforementioned park is said to be a member of the Japanese Association of Zoos and Aquariums (JAZA). However, a marine mammal expert, Dr Naomi Rose, a professional at the Animal Welfare Institue stated that the stunt has sent out a mixed message to the audiences as Cameron’s film is all about holding a powerful environmental message, while the premiere show tilted more to the side of exploiting wildlife.

Animal activist Bailey Mason denounced the cruel capture and slaughter of dolphins as he slammed the makers of Avatar 2 on Instagram. “Never support confining such intelligent and emotional animals in concrete prisons for entertainment,” he wrote while sharing his statement.

Lisa Lange, the Vice President of the animal rights group PETA, also told Yahoo News that she initially believed the dolphins were created through VFX and ‘movie magic.’ “But as I watched the video more I realized: No, James Cameron did do this,” she added. Animal activists are now even calling for a boycott of the film due to the Japanese premiere show.

