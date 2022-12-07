CHANGE LANGUAGE
Avatar The Way of Water First Reactions Call It 'Phenomenal', 'Never Boring' Despite 3 Hours Run Time
Avatar The Way of Water First Reactions Call It 'Phenomenal', 'Never Boring' Despite 3 Hours Run Time

December 07, 2022

Avatar: The Way of Water's first reactions have come in and critics are nothing but praises for the James Cameron directorial.

The social media reviews of Avatar: The Way of Water have arrived and the critics are praising James Cameron’s film. The ace filmmaker returned to the Avatar world 13 years after the first film of the franchise shattered box office records. While the wait was long, going by the critics’ Twitter reactions, it seems like it is going to be worth the wait.

Film critic Brandon Davis shared a three-part reaction on Twitter about Avatar 2 in which he called the film “fulfilling and indulgent" despite the three-hour run time. “Avatar: The Way of Water is a never-ending visual spectacle. It’s a better, more complex story than the first with solid emotion but the characters could grow a bit more. It’s definitely long, running on incredible visuals & techniques which are 3D’s best," he said.

“Avatar: The Way of Water, being more than 3 hours long, is both fulfilling and indulgent. It still ends wanting you to know a third is coming. Constantly a visual feast, creative plays with frame rate, and never boring despite. Overall, I liked it," he added.

IndieWire’s David Ehrlich tweeted, “Avatar The Way of Water: lol imagine being dumb enough to bet against James Cameron. or teen alien Sigourney Weaver. or giant whales subtitled in papyrus. Light years better than the first & easily one of the best theatrical experiences in ages. streaming found dead in a ditch."

Perri Nemiroff of Collider tweeted, “#AvatarTheWayOfWater is pretty incredible. I had faith James Cameron would raise the bar w/ the effects but these visuals are mind-blowing. One stunning frame after the next. But the thing I dug most is how the technical feats always feel in service of character & world-building."

20th Century Studios India will release ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022.

