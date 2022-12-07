Avatar The Way of Water First Reactions Call It 'Phenomenal', 'Never Boring' Despite 3 Hours Run Time

The social media reviews of Avatar: The Way of Water have arrived and the critics are praising James Cameron’s film. The ace filmmaker returned to the Avatar world 13 years after the first film of the franchise shattered box office records. While the wait was long, going by the critics’ Twitter reactions, it seems like it is going to be worth the wait.

Film critic Brandon Davis shared a three-part reaction on Twitter about Avatar 2 in which he called the film “fulfilling and indulgent" despite the three-hour run time. “Avatar: The Way of Water is a never-ending visual spectacle. It’s a better, more complex story than the first with solid emotion but the characters could grow a bit more. It’s definitely long, running on incredible visuals & techniques which are 3D’s best," he said.

“Avatar: The Way of Water, being more than 3 hours long, is both fulfilling and indulgent. It still ends wanting you to know a third is coming. Constantly a visual feast, creative plays with frame rate, and never boring despite. Overall, I liked it," he added.

IndieWire’s David Ehrlich tweeted, “Avatar The Way of Water: lol imagine being dumb enough to bet against James Cameron. or teen alien Sigourney Weaver. or giant whales subtitled in papyrus. Light years better than the first & easily one of the best theatrical experiences in ages. streaming found dead in a ditch."

Perri Nemiroff of Collider tweeted, “#AvatarTheWayOfWater is pretty incredible. I had faith James Cameron would raise the bar w/ the effects but these visuals are mind-blowing. One stunning frame after the next. But the thing I dug most is how the technical feats always feel in service of character & world-building."

As someone who LIKED — but didn't LOVE — the first AVATAR, let me tell you:AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER blew me away. Vastly superior in visuals, story telling and performances, the sequel left my jaw on the ground for the entire runtime. James Cameron is the GOD of sequels. pic.twitter.com/1cw6C94O4f — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) December 6, 2022

Happy to say #AvatarTheWayOfWater is phenomenal! Bigger, better & more emotional than #Avatar, the film is visually breathtaking, visceral & incredibly engrossing. The story, the spectacle, the spirituality, the beauty - this is moviemaking & storytelling at its absolute finest. pic.twitter.com/RicnpDghrx— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 6, 2022

James Cameron & Co. deliver yet another riveting, awe-inducing masterclass in world-building with #AvatarTheWayOfWater . Immersive, emotionally engaging & epically entertaining, it’s a thrilling ride. CG artifice melts away where we’re just watching the characters’ humanity steer pic.twitter.com/6CksGpEumJ— Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) December 6, 2022

#AvatarTheWayOfWater pushes CGI to new places and uses the word "family" more than any F&F movie. While some of the new characters are underutilized, Pandora is miraculously realised, the underwater stuff glorious, and the final third is full of incredible action – see in IMAX!— jack shepherd (@JackJShepherd) December 6, 2022

James Cameron's #AvatarTheWayOfWater is a monumental filmmaking achievement striking a great balance between technical & emotional. The 48fps 3D experience features some of the most jaw-dropping immersion I’ve ever seen. Felt like a kid again watching T2 for 1st time. Astounding. pic.twitter.com/cfiMADJzU4— Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) December 6, 2022

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER absolutely owns bones. I was slapping my seat, hooting, screaming for the Na’vi to take out every last one of those dang sky people— David Sims (@davidlsims) December 6, 2022

#AvatarTheWayOfWater is “more is more” writ large. It’s more beautiful, more in awe of Pandora; more vocal in its environmentalism, more damning of humans. It’s an adrenaline shot to 3D filmmaking and an uncompromising doubling down. You’d expect nothing less from Cameron.— Tom Page (@thomas_page) December 6, 2022

20th Century Studios India will release ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022.

