Avatar: The Way of Water Hits Screens, Here's Some Trivia For You

Avatar: The Way of Water has finally hit the screens after a long 13-year wait. The movie is touted to be even bigger than 2009’s Avatar and we can surely expect a visual marvel from James Cameron, who has given us blockbusters like Terminator and Titanic. Since the movie is already out, without spoiling the experience for you, let us tell you 8 interesting facts about Avatar: The Way of Water that you may not have known.

The 2009 original was the most expensive movie ever made then with a budget of 237 million dollars. Upping the ante this time, the makers have allocated 250 million dollars for the sequel.

Since this is director James Cameron’s dream project, he has seen to it that everything is perfect. The production team developed a new camera, especially for the filming of the film in collaboration with Sony. The SONY Venice camera was called Cameron Camera on set.

After Avatar: The Way of Water, three more sequels are planned and are in the writing stage.

Most of the actors from the original have been retained, including Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang, although their characters were killed off in the first film. A mention-worthy addition is Kate Winslet who collaborates with Cameron again after Titanic.

As the title suggests, most of the film was shot underwater.

The actors of the film had to learn to act according to motion capture technology that has been used extensively in the film. They were also trained in scuba diving.

For the dinosaur sounds in the film, the production team borrowed dinosaur sound tapes from the Jurassic Park movies.

Just like the Kalakeya language was created especially for Baahubali, the language of the indigenous Navi on the planet Pandora was developed by a professor at the University of Southern California. He also taught the language to the actors.

