Avatar: The Way of Water Predicted To Earn Rs 100 Million In Its Third Week In India

Avatar: the Way of Water performed really well at the box office on Monday. The film outperformed its Friday earnings on Monday, bringing in between Rs 12 crores and Rs 13 crores net. As we start this week, the film is closer to making Rs 70 crore. Since its debut on December 16, the James Cameron-directorial has been sluggishly moving ahead. With a solid alternate weekend, the movie, starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver, also earned, owing to the Christmas vacation. Avatar: The Way of Water has also profited from the box office disappointment of Rohit Shetty’s Bollywood film, Cirkus.

It can indeed grow more in its third week, as there are no other Hindi releases this weekend. Due to unfavourable reviews from both critics and audience, Cirkus, featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead, performed worse than anticipated on its opening weekend. Avatar: The Way of Water may conceivably earn a fresh Rs 100 million in its alternate week, smashing a Hollywood record in India, according to the trade website Box Office India.

Avatar: The Way of Water’s fate appears to be on its way to eclipse Marvel’s Avengers Endgame’s alternate week profit of about Rs 76 crores net in the coming days. It may potentially top Avengers Endgame’s Rs 367 crore net continuance earnings. On Tuesday, the movie’s transnational box office bills are anticipated to surpass Rs 1 billion.

It took 13 years for director James to re-explore the events of its 2009 original, Avatar. Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis have joined the cast of Avatar: The Way of Water.

