Avatar: The Way of Water Recovers Cost in Just 3 Days, Know Whopping Collection

James Cameron released Avatar: The Way of Water on December 16 after making the world wait for 13 years. The film was already expected to smash box office records as it was the sequel of one of the highest-grossing films ever made. Living up to its expectations, the movie has done fabulous business in India in just 3 days since its release. In just 3 days, Avatar: The Way of Water has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.

Avatar: The Way Of Water did business of more than Rs 41 crore on its opening day in India. On the second day, it did business of more than Rs 44 crore. In the first two days, the film had done a business of more than Rs 86 crore. The film has done business of more than Rs 50 crore on Sunday, taking the total collection in the first three days to Rs 136.45 crore.

If we talk about its business worldwide, the Avatar sequel has collected more than Rs 1500 crore in two days. According to the estimated figures of Sunday’s earnings, Avatar: The Way of Water has moved past break even. According to the Fortune website, the film has so far earned nearly Rs 36 billion, while its budget has been Rs 1900 crore.

The film has been released on more than 12,000 screens in the US and Canada and 40,000 screens internationally. The movie takes us back to the moon in the Alpha Centauri galaxy named Pandora where the conflict between invading humans and the indigenous Navi tribe continues.

