Avatar the Way of Water to Get a Theatrical Release in China on December 16, Details Inside

Amid troubled relationships between China and the US, Avatar: The Way of Water has been cleared for release in China. Walt Disney Co’s Avatar 2 will release in the country on December 16. Prior to this, a couple of blockbuster films were denied entry. The first part of Avatar grossed highly in China and it is expected that the sequel will be well received by fans of the first film. Earlier, James Camero’s Titanic, too, found a lot of love in China.

According to reports, Disney had screened footage for executives of China Film Group earlier this year. Citing ticketing platform Maoyan Entertainment, Business Standard reported, “So far this year, 23 American films have been shown in China, accounting for 10% of total box office sales, the lowest proportion since records began in 2011." There has also been no Chinese release for Marvel films since 2019.

After the announcement, China Film Co’s shares rose to more than 6 per cent. However, Business Standard further reported that the business environment is still uncertain. Several blockbuster films were denied release in China such as Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings and Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick. Moreover, things are uncertain owing to the frequent Covid-19 lockdowns.

Meanwhile, advance booking for Avatar: The Way Of Water aka Avatar 2 has begun in India. The 20th Century Studios film is slated to release on December 16 in India, with the film releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. James Cameron is bringing back his fictional underwater world after 13 long years and fans have been eagerly looking forward to it.

Read all the Latest Movies News here