Avatar: The Way Of Water Trailer Leaked Online, Fans Call It 'Visually Stunning'

After years of delays and extensions, filmmaker James Cameron’s Avatar sequel, which has been titled Avatar: The Way of Water, was recently announced. While fans are excited to explore the adventure on Pandora, a few lucky ones were awarded the upcoming instalment’s first footage - as it debuted during Disney’s CinemaCon showcase in Las Vegas on April 27. The first teaser trailer of the film was to drop alongside Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness in theatres, on May 6. However, the teaser trailer of Avatar: The Way of Water has been leaked online.

A bunch of links to the leaked footage were circulated on social media. However, the majority of them have been taken down by the respective Twitter users. “The Avatar 2 Trailer Oh My God, I Shouldn’t Have Gone Looking But There is a Leak And My God I am Crying It’s So Pretty They are Coming Home,” a tweet read. Some even stated that, except for being “visually stunning," nothing was appealing in the trailer, which has been leaked online.

BRUH HOW DID THE AVATAR 2 TRAILER LEAK AS WELL😂 pic.twitter.com/hmbjxciQ3C— Nick Poulimenakos MAUL VS. PRE VISZLA VID OUT NOW! (@NickMenakos) May 1, 2022

THE AVATAR 2 TRAILER OH MY GOD???? I SHOULDNT HAVE GONE LOOKING BUT THERES A LEAK AND MY GOD IM CRYING ITS SO PRETTY THEYRE COMING HOME :((— carly 🍂 (@unicronixx) May 1, 2022

avatar 2 actually looks good ngl the trailer leak I saw got me anticipating it😳— 🍇 (@neonsoo) May 1, 2022

avatar 2 looks visually stunning but that’s it, nothing else really appealing from that trailer leak.— ً (@drizusss) May 1, 2022

Netizens also shared some breathtaking glimpses from the teaser, which has got the internet talking. Moviegoers cannot keep calm.

Exclusive stills for Avatar 2. Cinema incoming 🔥#AvatarTheWayOfWater pic.twitter.com/RrWbYXq9PK— 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 𝗼𝗳 SnyderVerse (@Itssan17) April 30, 2022

They made her cuter pic.twitter.com/LoXIN41Lqv— 'BVS supremacist' Madao ಠ_ಠ (@Madao_415) April 30, 2022

Some behind the scene footage and images were also released on the microblogging site. Check them out:

⚡ #Avatar2 will be dubbed and released across 160 languages globally on December 16,2022.💙 Here's a behind the scenes look of James Cameron’s first #Avatar installation. pic.twitter.com/G2EHtU6haH — The Social Tribe ™ (@SocialTribeKE) April 27, 2022

If this level of perfection for a film released in 2009 😐🔥What will be the second part of this which is going to be released in 2022?😯💥 December 16 2022 💥#Avatar2 Glimpse ⏳💙 pic.twitter.com/OBJTu0TcRx — Rocky Bhai (@RockybhaiOffcl) April 27, 2022

For the unversed, Disney inherited the Avatar franchise after acquiring the 20th Century Fox back in 2019. On April 27, it unveiled the new footage of the highly anticipated film at CinemaCon, the annual gathering of movie theatre owners. The attendees were issued 3D glasses to watch and sept into Pandora with the trailer - which had almost no dialogue.

The sequel of Avatar reportedly debuts on December 16, and the other sequels are scheduled for December 20, 2024, December 18, 2026, and December 22, 2028.

