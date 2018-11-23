English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers 4: A Fan Decoded Doctor Strange's Hint in Infinity War to Give Us the Trailer Date
Recently, a fan tried to decode when the Avengers 4 trailer will drop.
(Image: AP)
Marvel fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer of Avengers 4. They are eyeing every little detail to figure out when the trailer will release.
Recently, a fan tried to decode when the trailer will drop. He took the hints from Avengers: Infinity War climax sequence when Doctor Strange details out the possibility to defeat Thanos. He took to Reddit and wrote, "I remembered the amount of possible outcomes that Doctor Strange saw to be 14,000,605 and then everything clicked. What if when the countdown reaches that number, or relatively close to that number, the trailer is released? While I’m writing this the countdown is at 161 days and for my idea to work, the trailer would have to be released when the countdown is at 140 days. The countdown would be at 140 days on December 13th which is a Thursday."
Well, he makes sense because the day coincides with the premiere of Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.
Meanwhile, Marvel has also started the countdown for the movie. You can check it here:
Earlier, social media was rife with speculations that the Avengers 4 trailer will be released this week. Trashing all rumours, MCU Cosmic founder Jeremy Conard has said that the trailer is not coming this weekend. Instead, it is probable that it will be released by the end of the month.
He wrote, "The bad news is those rumors are false, as I’ve seen confirmation now that there will not be a trailer released for Avengers 4 this coming Friday. That doesn’t mean we won’t see one this month, as the first teaser for Avengers: Infinity War was released last November on the 29th, but it won’t be on Black Friday or around Thanksgiving this week."
Further, he stated that most likely, Russo Brothers will release the trailer on November 29 during a special screening of Avengers: Infinity War, exactly a year after its release.
The screening has been scheduled for November 28 and will be followed by a Q & A session by directors Joe & Anthony Russo.
Incidentally, the first trailer for Infinity War was also released around the same time last year, on November 29.
Marvel hasn’t made any official announcements regarding the trailer release yet. However, Kevin Feige, president of the Marvel studio, had previously stated that the trailer would be released before the end of the year.
Avengers 4 will hit the screens in May, next year, concluding the Avengers Universe in MCU.
