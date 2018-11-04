English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers 4: This is What's Going to be Doctor Strange's Fate in Infinity War Sequel
Benedict Cumberbatch whose Doctor Strange turned to dust in Thanos' snap in the Infinity War recently spoke about if he would appear in Avengers 4.
(Image: Getty Images)
Loading...
Avengers: Infinity War left fans pondering the fate of their favourite superheroes. And now that, Marvel has made it clear that Avengers 4 will wrap up all storylines and have "a definite ending", will those who died in the Infinity War will be resurrected in Avengers 4?
Benedict Cumberbatch whose Doctor Strange turned to dust in Thanos' snap in the Infinity War recently spoke about if he would appear in Avengers 4.
During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cumberbatch was asked if he was going to be in Avengers 4. To which, he said, "I'm dust, baby. I'm just out there. I'm in the ether. I'm probably part of your food chain. I'm in your stomach somewhere."
Recently, Frank Grillo confirmed his own Avengers 4 return. “He makes an appearance in the next Avengers movie, but it’s a flashback,” said Grillo who portrayed Brock Rumlow aka Crossbones in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War.
Apart from that, Tilda Swinton is also expected to make a comeback. During an event, Avengers 4 screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely indicated that Swinton will reprise her role as the Ancient One. Swinton's character was, however, killed off in the 2016 standalone film. While it's still unclear how the dead character will make an appearance in the upcoming movie, it's believed that time travel and flashbacks will play a huge role in the film.
Benedict Cumberbatch whose Doctor Strange turned to dust in Thanos' snap in the Infinity War recently spoke about if he would appear in Avengers 4.
During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cumberbatch was asked if he was going to be in Avengers 4. To which, he said, "I'm dust, baby. I'm just out there. I'm in the ether. I'm probably part of your food chain. I'm in your stomach somewhere."
Recently, Frank Grillo confirmed his own Avengers 4 return. “He makes an appearance in the next Avengers movie, but it’s a flashback,” said Grillo who portrayed Brock Rumlow aka Crossbones in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War.
Apart from that, Tilda Swinton is also expected to make a comeback. During an event, Avengers 4 screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely indicated that Swinton will reprise her role as the Ancient One. Swinton's character was, however, killed off in the 2016 standalone film. While it's still unclear how the dead character will make an appearance in the upcoming movie, it's believed that time travel and flashbacks will play a huge role in the film.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ruthless South Africa Draw First Blood With a Six-wicket Hammering of Australia
- Leicester City Owner's Buddhist Funeral Held in Thailand with Royal Honour
- How Bollywood Films Intimate Scenes and Why It Leaves Room for Sexual Harassment
- 'Maybe I Don't Fit Constantine's Current Style of Play,' Says Soosairaj After India Snub
- World’s First Foldable Smartphone, FlexiPai Launched: Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...