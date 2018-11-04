Avengers 4: This is What's Going to be Doctor Strange's Fate in Infinity War Sequel

Avengers: Infinity War left fans pondering the fate of their favourite superheroes. And now that, Marvel has made it clear that Avengers 4 will wrap up all storylines and have "a definite ending", will those who died in the Infinity War will be resurrected in Avengers 4?Benedict Cumberbatch whose Doctor Strange turned to dust in Thanos' snap in the Infinity War recently spoke about if he would appear in Avengers 4.During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cumberbatch was asked if he was going to be in Avengers 4. To which, he said, "I'm dust, baby. I'm just out there. I'm in the ether. I'm probably part of your food chain. I'm in your stomach somewhere."Recently, Frank Grillo confirmed his own Avengers 4 return. “He makes an appearance in the next Avengers movie, but it’s a flashback,” said Grillo who portrayed Brock Rumlow aka Crossbones in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War.Apart from that, Tilda Swinton is also expected to make a comeback. During an event, Avengers 4 screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely indicated that Swinton will reprise her role as the Ancient One. Swinton's character was, however, killed off in the 2016 standalone film. While it's still unclear how the dead character will make an appearance in the upcoming movie, it's believed that time travel and flashbacks will play a huge role in the film.