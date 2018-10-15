Avengers 4: Chris Evans Clarifies Rumours Around Captain America's Death and His Tweet

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

As Chris Evans' farewell tweet on Avengers 4 led some fans to believe that Captain America will die in the upcoming Marvel movie, the actor has clarified it saying that the post wasn't an insinuation that "Captain America will die".During Comic Con, the 37-year old silenced all the rumours and spoke about his tweet and the intense reaction it garnered, reports dailymail.co.uk.He said: "I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in someway a spoiler."I should clarify that regardless of how 'Avengers 4' ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry."Buzz and speculations emerged among fans when Evans tweeted: "It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor."To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful."Neither has the actor denied nor agreed to the rumours.He said: "You feel a lot more emotions than I think even I thought I'd feel. And I felt it was appropriate to share the gratitude. I know it had a ripple effect but I am neither confirming nor denying anything."