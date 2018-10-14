Avengers 4: Chris Evans Discloses His Last Scene as Captain America, Says it Was Something Really Stupid

Avengers 4 will be the last film of the Avengers Universe. While fans are eyeing every detail to decipher the film, the team is making sure nothing comes out before the film hits the theatres.Although in a recent interaction at ACE Comic Con, Chris Evans spilled the beans about his last scenes performing as Captain America. The actor said that his last line as Captain America during reshoots had him saying something 'really stupid' to Ant-Man star Paul Rudd.The actor said, “Well, you know, it was reshoots, so you’re doing these little picks and pops, and it’s just little things that they need. It might have been a line to Paul Rudd. He wasn’t there, but it was a stupid line. The line wasn’t memorable to me [laughs]. The day was more memorable than the line.”Last week, Evans was emotional as he hung up his shield as Captain America, a role he played for nearly a decade. On the last day of the shoot, he took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message. He wrote, "Officially wrapped on 'Avengers 4'. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honour. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful."Evans -- who played Johnny Storm in a couple of Fantastic Four films -- first played Steve Rogers aka Captain America in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. He then played the character in The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), as well as cameos in a number of other Marvel films.Now, the 37-year-old actor will make his final appearance as Captain America in the currently untitled Avengers 4.