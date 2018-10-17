English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers 4: Don Cheadle Teases Fans With a Puzzle About Film's Title, Can You Solve it?
Not just Mark Ruffalo but other Avengers 4 actors are also finding it difficult to keep the spoilers to themselves.
Image Courtesy: Avengers/ Instagram
Not just Mark Ruffalo but other Avengers 4 actors are also finding it difficult to keep the spoilers to themselves. While fans have been trying hard to decode every possible information to find the title of Avengers 4, Don Cheadle drops a rather confusing hint.
Recently, a Marvel fan asked Don to give a hint on the title of Avengers 4. "Don are you done with the Avengers 4 reshoots? And if so, can you please give us a hint on the title? If you're allowed, we don't want to get you in trouble like Mark and Tom," asked a Twitter user.
Responding to his tweet, the actor replied, "I shouldn’t do this, but because I love you all so much I’ll give you a hint. The title will incorporate letters that will be organised in a coherent fashion with the express purpose of communicating to the consumer the content of the film. (I’m in so much trouble...)”
Earlier this month, while shooting for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Mark Ruffalo revealed a lot more than he's allowed to, including the title.
On the show, Mark goes on to narrate a sequence involving Hulk from Avengers 4. While doing so, he jumps on the couch and damages Jimmy's sets. He then gets into excruciating details and comes to a halt only when the host asks him to stop giving spoilers. Though we don't get to know any of those details because the entire sequence was beeped out.
Although, following hints and spoilers, fans tried to decode the details. Some of them suggest that the possible title could be Avengers: Annihilation, Avengers Assemble, Avengers: Secret War, The Last Avengers, or Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet.
Avengers 4 will be released in 2019 and will be the last of the Avengers Universe.
