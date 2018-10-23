English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers 4: Founder of MCU Cosmic Hints at Captain America, Iron Man Reunion and Time Jump
Fans have been speculating if Captain America and Iron Man will reunite in the concluding Avengers film or not
Image courtesy: Still from Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America Fan Club/ Twitter
Avengers: Infinity War left the audience gasping for breath after Thanos wiped half the universe with a snap of his fingers. Surviving his snap were Captain America and Iron Man, the two most loved Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since then, fans have been speculating if the two will reunite in the concluding Avengers film or not.
The same question has frequently been asked to MCU Cosmic founder Jeremy Conrad. On Monday, Jeremy took to Twitter to answer some fan questions. Answering a query about Captain America and Iron Man's reunion and the Quantum Realm theory he wrote, "If it happens it’ll be a flashback as someone has to explain to Scott Lang what happened while he was stuck in the Quantum Realm."
He also addressed time jump in Avengers 4, saying 'Most likely yes'.
He doesn't seem to think that the two superheroes will reunite right after Thanos' fateful snap. He wrote, “People want to see them reunite immediately after The Snap and go off and defeat Thanos minutes after he killed trillions. It completely lessons the impact if they do it that way.”
Apart from Captain America and Iron Man, Black Widow, Hulk and War Machine were among the few Avengers who survived Thanos’ snap. While Black Panther, Spider Man, Nick Fury, Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch among others turned into dust at the climax of Avengers: Infinity War.
Will the disintegrated Avengers resurrect and will they be powerful enough to defeat Thanos? We'll find out in Avengers 4, the last film of Avengers Universe that will hit the screens in 2019.
