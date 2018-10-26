English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers 4: Frank Grillo to Return as Crossbones in a Flashback Sequence
Frank Grillo is on a spoilers spree. Recently, he hinted on the replacement of Chris Evans as Captain America and now he drops another hint about Avengers 4.
A still of Crossbones from Captain America. (Image courtesy: Jeremy Conrad/ Twitter)
Frank Grillo is on a spoilers spree. Recently, he hinted on the replacement of Chris Evans as Captain America and now he drops another hint about Avengers 4.
Of late, fans have been speculating time travel as one of the key aspects in Avengers 4, now they can be assured that there will be some pick points from the past Avengers movies. Frank Grillo, who played Crossbones in Civil War, confirmed that there will be flashbacks in the upcoming film.
In a recent appearance on UFC Unfiltered podcast, Grillo said that he would be making one more Marvel movie appearance as Brock Rumlow, also known as Hydra agent and terrorist Crossbones. "He makes an appearance in the next Avengers movie," Grillo revealed about his character reported Hollywood Reporter.
He mentioned that he is revealing the details because he's not returning with any Marvel movie in the future. "But it's a flashback... I'm allowed to say whatever I want because I'm never doing another Marvel movie," he added.
For the unversed, Grillo was seen playing Brock Rumlow in Captain America: The Winter Soldier who later goes on to become the villainous Crossbones in Captain America: Civil War. His character came to an end after he engaged with Captain America in a fight.
Earlier, in an interaction with Larry King, he talked about the replacement of Captain America in future Marvel movies. Grillo said, "I don’t know, but there’ve been rumours that (the next) Captain America could be African-American. It could be a woman. You know? So they’re looking.”
After Frank's spoiler, fans can expect a sequence prior to the Civil War in Avengers 4.
Edited by: Vaishali Jain
