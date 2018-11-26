English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers 4: Here’s Why Fans are Calling Captain America a Hypocrite
Fans have been calling Captain America a hypocrite. Find out why.
Image Courtesy: Revelbots/ Twitter
One of the most interesting prospects of Avengers: Infinity War was to see Captain America and Iron Man coming face to face after the Civil War.
The two most loved superheroes had friction between them and they never hid or ran away from the situation. Now ahead of Avengers 4, a video from Captain America: Winter Solider is making rounds on the internet.
In the video, Captain America can be seen talking to Nick Fury. Steve Rogers is angry at the latter for hiding the details and his true intentions from him and the general public. Nick had brought the heroes together under a deception.
The scene was brought to the front by a Reddit user. Sharing the clip, he wrote, "Here’s Cap complaining about Nick holding back secrets, bit hypocritical considering he went on to hold back the fact Bucky killed Tony’s parents from him?"
This didn't go well with fans because a similar incident had happened in the past. Tony Stark was heartbroken when he learnt that Steve Rogers knew about his parents’ death. Rogers had kept a huge secret from his friend Stark that Bucky Barnes was the one to kill his parents.
Later, the conflict between the two superheroes over the death of Tony's parents became the basis of Captain America: Civil War. You can watch the video here:
Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for a plot twist in the upcoming Avengers film where they can see the two superheroes reconciling their old friendship.
Earlier a fan-made trailer started making rounds on the internet where a similar sequence was detailed by the writer. The write-up stated that the trailer will show Captain America and Iron Man reuniting. It elaborates sequences of Battle of New York, time travel and the Quantum Realm.
Giving a glimpse of the post-apocalyptic NYC, the write-up narrates a grey-haired Tony Stark and Ant-Man. "We see Captain Marvel floating with her fists on fire and her eyes lit up. Thanos in the soul stone with young Gamora screaming at him Loki and Thor fighting off Chitauri together. And Tony handing Steve a brand new shield in the Wakandan throne room. (Cuts back to Tony and Scott) Tony opens the orange briefcase as Scott hands him an illuminated bracelet. Tony asks: 'How?... Is this even possible?' The final shot before the title reveal is an Infinity Stone disappearing from Thanos' damaged gauntlet," reads the post.
