Avengers 4: Infinity War Concept Art Reveals New Astral Powers of the Soul Stone

Thanos is using the Soul Stone to quite literally push out the souls of Star-Lord, Iron Man, Spiderman, Nebula, Drax and Mantis. This ability of the Soul Stone has been teased earlier, but this is the first time we have the proof of its powers.

News18.com

Updated:November 5, 2018, 5:48 PM IST
Image courtesy: Twitter
While we are still not over Thanos’ fateful snap that disintegrated half of the universe’s life and the Avengers, the Internet is flooded with various imagery around Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War - The Art of the Movie, a concept art book by Eleni Roussos. The book details some really interesting tidbits about Avengers Infinity War, its characters, locations and costumes.

One such page in Rousso’s book depicts an even grim fate for some characters than what we have already seen in the film. This unused concept art displays the real ability of the Soul Stone during the battle of Titan. The Mad Titan is using the Soul Stone to quite literally push out the souls of Star-Lord, Iron Man, Spiderman, Nebula, Drax and Mantis. This ability of the Soul Stone has been teased earlier, but this is the first time we have the proof of its powers.

Thankfully, this concept art never made it to the production as we saw a different use of the Soul Stone during the battle of Titan. In what can be regarded as one of the best scenes of Avengers Infinity War, the showdown between Thanos and Doctor Strange was the first time we saw a glimpse of the Soul Stone’s power.

During the sequence, the Sorcerer Supreme creates multiple clones of himself in order to hold back Thanos through energy strings. The Mad Titan didn’t back down but it wasn’t easy breaking free from the strings and this is when we saw the first use of the Soul Stone as Thanos used it to identify the actual Doctor Strange.

It’s also interesting to note that the souls of our heroes are departing from their bodies leaving behind their armours and the technology involved. However, weaponry like Drax’s knives seems to go away with him into the soul stone.







Now, we may be reading too much in between the line, but this art is also a direct tease to the Soul World, a dimension within the stone which would be making its debut in the still untitled Avengers 4.

At the end of Infinity War, Thanos’ snap led to the disintegration of half the universe’s corporeal form, the soul’s from which are said to have entered the Soul World. As explained by the Red Skull to Thanos on Vormir, “Soul (stone) holds a special place among the Infinity Stones. You might say, it is a certain wisdom," which is reason enough to believe that the souls would have been trapped inside the Soul Stone when we witness Avengers 4, next year.

Take a sneak peak of the concept art here:



| Edited by: Vaishali Jain
