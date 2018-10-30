Avengers 4: Infinity War Sequel will be the Longest Marvel Film, Hints Russo Brothers

At 149-minutes, Avengers: Infinity War was the longest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, director duo Russo Brothers have hinted that the next Avengers film could be even longer.In an interview with Collider, Joe Russo said, "I’ll say it could easily be a three-hour film.”He added, “We like it to play at a certain pace. I’m sure that we’ll squeeze it."Here, Anthony Russo said that they have a whole year of work left on the movie. "I do think it will be longer than Avengers 3, but it’s clearly impossible to say,” he added.Further, when they were asked about the title of the next film, the directors exclaimed that Avengers fans will have to wait a little longer to know the title.You can watch their video here:Earlier, Russo Brothers shared a puzzling picture captioned #wrapped on social media. It is likely to be the announcement of Avengers 4 reshoot wrap-up, but the fans are not sure about it.The bright coloured picture displayed a blue beam of light that sent fans into speculating the film’s title.Although, following hints and spoilers, fans tried to decode the details. Some of them suggested that the possible titles could be Avengers: Annihilation, Avengers Assemble, Avengers: Secret War, The Last Avengers, or Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet.Avengers 4 will be released in 2019. It will be the last film in the Avengers Universe.