Avengers 4: Is Quicksilver Returning to MCU? Here's What Aaron Taylor-Johnson Says
Aaron Taylor-Johnson was reportedly spotted on the Avengers 4 set back in May that re-triggered conversation about him being involved in the story.
Avengers: Infinity War delivered a lot of shocking twists and turns as Marvel fans witnessed Earth's Mightiest Heroes being wiped out in a second after Thanos snapped his fingers with the Infinity Gauntlet. While fans are still processing the events of the Infinity War, its sequel is right around the corner. With fans' anticipation continuing to rise for MCU phase 3 finale, Avengers 4, it is being said that the upcoming film would be a big game changer packing an insane twist.
However, while the plot of the movie is being heavily guarded, there have been a reports that a number of characters could return to the MCU phase 3 finale, thanks to set photos.
In May, actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who played Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron, was reportedly spotted on Avengers 4 set. Despite the abrupt death of his character in Age of Ultron, Taylor-Johnson had earlier said that he enjoyed his time on the project and would "absolutely want to come back".
When asked with the possibility of time travel and other universe changing things on the horizon with Avengers 4, if he would show up in the Phase 3 finale, the actor told Metro, "It’s not a conversation right now."
Quicksilver was killed during the Battle of Sokovia in Avengers: Age of Ultron when he rushed in front of a hail of bullets that were about to hit Hawkeye and a child.
