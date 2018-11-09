Avengers 4: Joe Russo Reveals Infinity War Sequel is 'Currently Sitting Right at Three Hours'

From fan theories to behind the sets details, fans are seeking every possible information about Avengers 4 before it hits the theatres. So far the cast and crew of the film have successfully kept the details under wraps and are making sure that nothing comes out. However, in a recent live Q&A session on Instagram, co-director Joe Russo revealed that Avengers 4 can be the longest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie with a runtime of over 3 hours.On Thursday, while promoting his new bar Duello on Instagram, he said, “The running time on Avengers 4 is currently sitting right at three hours. We’ll see if that holds”.However, the exact runtime hasn’t been confirmed as of now. Giving updates on the process of post-production, he said, “We’re about halfway through the editing process. We’re really just scratching the surface on our VFX shots. There are more than 3,000 VFX shots in the movie; those require a lot of time and thought and energy and effort, and we’re very early in the phase of getting VFX done. We’ve just started work with Alan Silvestri on the score, and we’re still editing picture at this point.”This is not the first time that the Russo Brother hinted about Infinity War Sequel to be the longest film in MCU. Earlier in an interview with Collider, Joe Russo said, "I’ll say it could easily be a three-hour film.”He added, “We like it to play at a certain pace. I’m sure that we’ll squeeze it."Agreeing with Joe, Anthony Russo said that they have a whole year of work left on the movie. "I do think it will be longer than Avengers 3, but it’s clearly impossible to say,” said Anthony.Meanwhile, Marvel Studio’s next big release is Captain Marvel which hits theatres on March 8, next year. It will be followed by Avengers 4 in May, 2019.