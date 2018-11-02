Avengers 4: Kevin Feige Reveals the Real Reason Behind Post-Credit Scenes and It's Not What You Think

It’s no secret that is was Kevin Feige’s constant push that made Marvel Studio cross boundaries and the result is a series of blockbuster MCU films. Recently, Feige, the President of the Marvel Studios, was presented with the 2018 Britannia Award for his contribution in the field of entertainment.Later, Feige addressed the gathering and expressed his gratitude to his peers at Marvel Studios, The Walt Disney Company and numerous others.In his acceptance speech, he revealed the real reason behind the much talked about post-credit scenes of Marvel movies. Feige said, "Movies bring people together, but they also bring people together behind the scenes and in Marvel Studios, we've been putting a scene after the end credits in all of our films since the very beginning. The fans love it, it's a tease of something to come.”He went on to say that the real bonus behind the much loved post-credit scenes was that the audience would sit back and look at the credits that come before the teaser."The audience is going to sit there and look at all the names of the hundreds of thousands of people who work so hard to bring these movies to life. That really inspired me as a kid, to see all those names and I hope it inspires people today," Feige continued.Feige then told the audiences a story of how it was the Iron Man in 2008 which influenced Ryan Coogler to give the world Black Panther after 10 years. This story also recently came up during the Director’s Roundtable discussion among The Russo Brothers, Jon Favreau, Joss Whedon, James Gunn, Ryan Coogler, Peyton Reed, and Taika Waititi. The roundtable discussion was included as a bonus with the Avengers: Infinity War digital release.Watch the full acceptance speech by Feige below:Marvel Studio’s next big release is Captain Marvel which hits theaters on March 8 next year followed by what will be a culmination of the third phase of MCU with Avengers 4 on May 2019.