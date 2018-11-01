English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers 4: Leaked Details Suggest a November Trailer, Title and the Theme Score
Though the Avengers 4 is months away, speculations are rife that the trailer of the film will land by the end of November.
Image Courtesy: Avengers/ Instagram
Marvel fans are eagerly waiting for Avengers 4. Though the film is months away, speculations are rife that the trailer of the film will land by the end of November.
The same was confirmed by Critics Choice reporter Erick Weber citing Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige that the trailer will drop 'before the end of the year'. This is believable because Avengers: Infinity War first trailer was also released by the end of November, last year.
Recently leaked details also give away the title and insight into the background score. A report in MCU Cosmic claims that the title of the upcoming Avengers film is 'Avengers: Annihilation'. Apparently the background music for the trailer is a new remixed variation of Dust and Light track titled Nevermore. Composed by Twelve Titans Music, Dust and Light was used in the trailer of The Hobbit movies.
Talking about the trailer, of late, a trailer description is making rounds on the internet. A Reddit user detailed out a shot-by-shot description of the Avengers 4 trailer and titled the film as 'Avengers: Annihilation' (the same as reported by MCU cosmic). According to the post, the trailer will show Captain America and Iron Man reuniting. It elaborates sequences of Battle of New York, time travel and the Quantum Realm.
Giving a glimpse of the post-apocalyptic NYC, the write-up narrates a grey-haired Tony Stark and Ant-Man. "We see Captain Marvel floating with her fists on fire and her eyes lit up. Thanos in the soul stone with young Gamora screaming at him Loki and Thor fighting off Chitauri together. And Tony handing Steve a brand new shield in the Wakandan throne room. (Cuts back to Tony and Scott) Tony opens the orange briefcase as Scott hands him an illuminated bracelet. Tony asks: 'How?... Is this even possible?' The final shot before the title reveal is an Infinity Stone disappearing from Thanos' damaged gauntlet," reads the post.
Although it’s a fan-made trailer, it sounds absolutely in-sync with what one can expect from Russo Brothers.
Since nothing is confirmed at this point, fans will have to wait for Marvel to start teasing the trailer and other details.
Avengers 4 will hit the screens in May next year, concluding the Avengers Universe in MCU.
| Edited by: Vaishali Jain
