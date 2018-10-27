English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers 4: Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Reveals When Infinity War Sequel Trailer Will be Out
It seems god has heard the prayers of true Marvel fans.
Image Courtesy: Avengers/ Instagram
Loading...
The wait for the Avengers 4 trailer is getting to be too much for some Marvel fans, who have been looking to all corners of the Internet for clues to what the Infinity War sequel could be about.
Ever since Marvel fans witnessed Earth's Mightiest Heroes being wiped out in a second after Thanos snapped his fingers with the Infinity Gauntlet in the Infinity War, they have literally been begging for its sequel's trailer.
And, it seems god has heard the prayers of true Marvel fans. Marvel boss Kevin Feige has given a huge update on when Avengers 4 trailer will be out. Yes, you read that right.
During a promotional event of Black Panther in Los Angeles, Feige was asked when the Avengers 4 trailer would arrive. To which, he confirmed that it would come around sometime "before the end of the year."
There's also plenty of debate about the title of the film. Actor Mark Ruffalo, who is known for playing Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, had a "spoiler slip" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and announced the apparent title of the Avengers 4. However, the talk show later bleeped everything out.
Earlier, film's cinematographer Trent Opaloch made headlines for inadvertently revealing the title of the film on his website as 'Avengers: End Game'. Following the news of the accidental leak, Opaloch's website quickly took down the name, replacing it with a coy Avengers 4. The title 'End Game', along with 'Infinity Gauntlet' were two of the several titles touted for the last part of the Avengers, following the monumental success of Infinity War, which has become the fourth film in history to cross the USD 2 billion mark at the worldwide box office.
Ever since Marvel fans witnessed Earth's Mightiest Heroes being wiped out in a second after Thanos snapped his fingers with the Infinity Gauntlet in the Infinity War, they have literally been begging for its sequel's trailer.
And, it seems god has heard the prayers of true Marvel fans. Marvel boss Kevin Feige has given a huge update on when Avengers 4 trailer will be out. Yes, you read that right.
During a promotional event of Black Panther in Los Angeles, Feige was asked when the Avengers 4 trailer would arrive. To which, he confirmed that it would come around sometime "before the end of the year."
So I'm going to this #BlackPanther shindig tonight, any #Marvel or #Avengers4 questions you desperately want answered? @DanielRPK? pic.twitter.com/QXv3DJqFwv— (@ErickWeber) October 25, 2018
There's also plenty of debate about the title of the film. Actor Mark Ruffalo, who is known for playing Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, had a "spoiler slip" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and announced the apparent title of the Avengers 4. However, the talk show later bleeped everything out.
Earlier, film's cinematographer Trent Opaloch made headlines for inadvertently revealing the title of the film on his website as 'Avengers: End Game'. Following the news of the accidental leak, Opaloch's website quickly took down the name, replacing it with a coy Avengers 4. The title 'End Game', along with 'Infinity Gauntlet' were two of the several titles touted for the last part of the Avengers, following the monumental success of Infinity War, which has become the fourth film in history to cross the USD 2 billion mark at the worldwide box office.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dhoni Out, Rohit In and Everything Else: The Befuddling Friday Night Selection Bombshell
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Step Out for Romantic Lunch Date in New York; See Pics
- Philips Series 5000i Review: This is Two Air Purifiers in One, For Your Home
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 For Diwali 2018
- Would be Extremely Selfish and Arrogant - de Villiers Denies Comeback Rumours
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...