Avengers 4: Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Reveals When Infinity War Sequel Trailer Will be Out

The wait for the Avengers 4 trailer is getting to be too much for some Marvel fans, who have been looking to all corners of the Internet for clues to what the Infinity War sequel could be about.Ever since Marvel fans witnessed Earth's Mightiest Heroes being wiped out in a second after Thanos snapped his fingers with the Infinity Gauntlet in the Infinity War, they have literally been begging for its sequel's trailer.And, it seems god has heard the prayers of true Marvel fans. Marvel boss Kevin Feige has given a huge update on when Avengers 4 trailer will be out. Yes, you read that right.During a promotional event of Black Panther in Los Angeles, Feige was asked when the Avengers 4 trailer would arrive. To which, he confirmed that it would come around sometime "before the end of the year."There's also plenty of debate about the title of the film. Actor Mark Ruffalo, who is known for playing Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, had a "spoiler slip" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and announced the apparent title of the Avengers 4. However, the talk show later bleeped everything out.Earlier, film's cinematographer Trent Opaloch made headlines for inadvertently revealing the title of the film on his website as 'Avengers: End Game'. Following the news of the accidental leak, Opaloch's website quickly took down the name, replacing it with a coy Avengers 4. The title 'End Game', along with 'Infinity Gauntlet' were two of the several titles touted for the last part of the Avengers, following the monumental success of Infinity War, which has become the fourth film in history to cross the USD 2 billion mark at the worldwide box office.