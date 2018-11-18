GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Avengers 4: Marvel Discloses How Thanos Turns Into a Mad Titan Killing Half the Universe

News18.com

Updated:November 18, 2018, 6:05 PM IST
This image released by Disney shows Josh Brolin as Thanos in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War." (Image: AP)
At the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos shocked everybody as he wiped half of the universe with a snap of his fingers. While there have been a lot many speculations around the Mad Titan, one persistent question has been running on the minds of Marvel fans, 'Who Taught Thanos How to Kill'.

Well, the same has been answered in Cosmic Ghost Rider #5 by Donny Cates. Describing the edition, the Marvel website wrote, "The dramatic conclusion to the series everyone is talking about! Featuring Punisher! Thanos! Punisher! AND Thanos! Plus a few more surprises, some terrible deaths…and maybe a little redemption? Sounds unlikely given who we’re talking about."

Comicbook reported that all through the Cosmic Ghost Rider series, Frank Castle tries to raise Thanos as a child with a hope that he doesn't turn into a villain in possession of Infinity Stones. But he clearly fails.

The comic went on to reveal that trying to protect Thanos from the chaos, Castle actually ends up sending him on the a homicidal expedition. Seeing him overrun Earth, Castle is horrified to find that Thanos will lead the cosmos into catastrophic events once he gets his hand on the Infinity Gauntlet. To avoid this, he takes him to an alternate timeline. "Castle fights Punisher Thanos to the death, eventually disintegrating the Mad Titan with a massively-upgraded Penance Stare," reads the report.

Watching Thanos turn into a shoddier individual, Castle takes him to his original timeline. After which, Death comes out of the shadows and informs Castle that his deeds in the future timeline will result into murderous inclinations in Thanos.
