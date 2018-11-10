English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers 4: Marvel Executive Explains Why Thanos Did Not Kill Avengers in Infinity War
Marvel executive answers why Thanos did not kill the Avengers.
Image: A still from Infinity War trailer (Youtube/Marvel)
Loading...
Marvel fans were left shell shocked when Thanos and his Black Order took over earth's mightiest heroes Avengers in Infinity War. But, ever since the release, they have been wondering why the Mad Titan did not kill them.
Both in Wakanda and Titan he leaves the superheroes alive once he has obtained the stones from them. Answering the same, Marvel Studios' Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding revealed the mindset of Thanos at these moments.
"The plan of getting all the Infinity Stones is putting [Thanos] in the position of being so powerful that he is sort of calmer, more single-minded, and more reasonable. He is not necessarily worried about killing the heroes. As long as he ends up with the stones, he can accomplish what he wants to," Comicbook.com quoted Meinerding.
His statement falls completely in sync with the concept of Infinity War as throughout the film, Thanos stresses on balancing the universe and not taking revenge. This is also something that makes his character unique, because the antagonist does not plan to settle scores but plans on the greater good even if it requires him to kill half the universe.
Detailing more about Thanos' character Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said, "Thanos has been lurking in the shadows with a desire to obtain these Infinity Stones, which has played a big part in our other films."
Talking about building the character and his mission Feige said, "Storytelling devices that we’ve seeded into every film will continue to play a part and come together. We’ve been teasing this for six years. That’s a long time to tease something cinematically before paying it off. Thanos has to be the greatest villain in our movies."
Will the Avengers take over the Mad Titan and save half the universe, fans will find out in May next year with Avengers 4.
Both in Wakanda and Titan he leaves the superheroes alive once he has obtained the stones from them. Answering the same, Marvel Studios' Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding revealed the mindset of Thanos at these moments.
"The plan of getting all the Infinity Stones is putting [Thanos] in the position of being so powerful that he is sort of calmer, more single-minded, and more reasonable. He is not necessarily worried about killing the heroes. As long as he ends up with the stones, he can accomplish what he wants to," Comicbook.com quoted Meinerding.
His statement falls completely in sync with the concept of Infinity War as throughout the film, Thanos stresses on balancing the universe and not taking revenge. This is also something that makes his character unique, because the antagonist does not plan to settle scores but plans on the greater good even if it requires him to kill half the universe.
Detailing more about Thanos' character Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said, "Thanos has been lurking in the shadows with a desire to obtain these Infinity Stones, which has played a big part in our other films."
Talking about building the character and his mission Feige said, "Storytelling devices that we’ve seeded into every film will continue to play a part and come together. We’ve been teasing this for six years. That’s a long time to tease something cinematically before paying it off. Thanos has to be the greatest villain in our movies."
Will the Avengers take over the Mad Titan and save half the universe, fans will find out in May next year with Avengers 4.
| Edited by: Vaishali Jain
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Wonder Woman 1984: Robin Wright Reveals How She Will Return to the DC Film
- Amazon Signs Deal With Apple to Sell iPhones, iPads And Other Devices in India
- Hyundai Reveals New Creta Diamond Concept at the Sao Paulo Motor Show 2018
- From Ranbir-Alia to Varun-Natasha, Here’s How Your favourite Stars Celebrated Diwali
- Modified Royal Enfield Classic With Gold Paint Spotted in Goa, Looks Outlandish
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...