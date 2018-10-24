GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Avengers 4: New Leaked BTS Pictures Show Pepper Potts in Iron Man Rescue Armour

Pepper Potts and Tony Stark were separated in Avengers: Infinity War when Iron Man went on to save the Earth and its mightiest heroes. Now, it seems fans will see them reuniting in the upcoming Avengers 4 movie.

Vaishali Jain | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2018, 6:57 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Comic Book Resources/ Twitter
Of late, a picture of Iron Man's fiancé, Pepper Potts is making rounds on the internet and is getting shared across fan pages. The picture has Gwyneth Paltrow (the actress who plays Pepper Potts) wearing a motion capture suit. The photo has led fans to assume that she will suit up in an Iron Man Rescue Armour.

Take a look at the picture:



If this picture turns out to be real, we will see Pepper joining the Avengers for the first time. Although, this will not be the first time we see her wearing a superhero suit. In Iron Man 3, when the Mandarin attacked Tony Stark’s Malibu mansion he summoned his armour to save Pepper. This when she donned a suit for a brief time.

After the picture surfaced, a number of fan theories erupted. While some fans assumed that Potts might rescue Iron Man from Titan, others argued that it is not possible because Tony is accompanied by Nebula on Titan with her seemingly intact spacecraft. So there are chances that Iron Man might return to earth with Nebula in her spaceship.

It is being assumed that Avengers 4 is set five years after the events of Infinity War. If that happens then Tony and Pepper might be married and will also have a kid, since the latter was pregnant when the war started.

Also as fans theories of Iron Man being stuck in the Quantum Realm surfaced, Pepper donning the armour could mean larger sacrifices.

Will Pepper join the Avengers and will she reunite with Tony, fans will find out in Avengers 4, the last film of the Avengers Universe.



