English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers 4: Russo Bros Just Shared a Mysterious Picture After the Wrap-up, Can You Decode it?
Russo Bros Just Shared a Mysterious Picture After the Wrap-up of Avengers 4.
Images: Youtube/ A still from Avengers
Loading...
Avengers 4 is just a few months away from its release. While fans are eagerly waiting for first teasers, the team is making sure nothing comes out before the film hits the theatres.
On Saturday, director duo Russo Brothers shared a puzzling picture with a caption #wrapped. It’s is likely to be the announcement of Avengers 4 reshoot wrap-up, but the fans are not sure about it.
The bright coloured picture shows a blue beam of light and fans have already started speculating about it.
Take a look at the picture, can you decipher it?
Earlier, A video clip went viral on social media from the sets of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where the actor revealed a lot more than he's allowed to. In the clip, Mark goes on to narrate a sequence involving Hulk from Avengers 4. While doing so, he jumps on the couch and damages Jimmy's sets. He then gets into excruciating details and comes to a halt only when the host asks him to stop giving spoilers. "That's enough spoilers. We have to see the movie," shouted Fallon. Though we don't get to know any of those details because the entire sequence is beeped out.
Realising the damage he's made. Mark took to Twitter asking Jimmy to edit the sequence. He wrote, "@JimmyFallon, I trust that you will cut my spoiler slip on the show tonight. That was “off the record” homey. Please don’t get me in trouble with Marvel (Barry) again. DM me back."
But before something could be done, Russo Brothers jokingly tweeted: “Mark, you’re fired.”
Avengers 4 will be released in 2019 and will be the last of the Avengers Universe.
On Saturday, director duo Russo Brothers shared a puzzling picture with a caption #wrapped. It’s is likely to be the announcement of Avengers 4 reshoot wrap-up, but the fans are not sure about it.
The bright coloured picture shows a blue beam of light and fans have already started speculating about it.
Take a look at the picture, can you decipher it?
#wrapped pic.twitter.com/k8xCxiQL4J— Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) October 13, 2018
Earlier, A video clip went viral on social media from the sets of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where the actor revealed a lot more than he's allowed to. In the clip, Mark goes on to narrate a sequence involving Hulk from Avengers 4. While doing so, he jumps on the couch and damages Jimmy's sets. He then gets into excruciating details and comes to a halt only when the host asks him to stop giving spoilers. "That's enough spoilers. We have to see the movie," shouted Fallon. Though we don't get to know any of those details because the entire sequence is beeped out.
I LOVE YOU @MarkRuffalo WITH OR WITHOUT SPOILERS #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/ZSkPJfdp2v— ale ︽✵︽ (@bannerscaptain) October 6, 2018
Realising the damage he's made. Mark took to Twitter asking Jimmy to edit the sequence. He wrote, "@JimmyFallon, I trust that you will cut my spoiler slip on the show tonight. That was “off the record” homey. Please don’t get me in trouble with Marvel (Barry) again. DM me back."
But before something could be done, Russo Brothers jokingly tweeted: “Mark, you’re fired.”
Mark, you’re fired.— Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) October 6, 2018
Avengers 4 will be released in 2019 and will be the last of the Avengers Universe.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's Dreamy Wedding
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Will Neha Pendse Leave the House?
- Thugs of Hindostan: New Yellow-tinged Poster Has Smiling Aamir and Intense Amitabh
- WATCH: Visually Impaired Girls Peform Garba on Navaratri On Song Penned By PM Modi
- Fan Breaks Security Cordon to Take Selfie With Virat Kohli During Hyderabad Test
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...