Avengers 4: Russo Bros Just Shared a Mysterious Picture After the Wrap-up, Can You Decode it?

Mark, you’re fired. — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) October 6, 2018

Avengers 4 is just a few months away from its release. While fans are eagerly waiting for first teasers, the team is making sure nothing comes out before the film hits the theatres.On Saturday, director duo Russo Brothers shared a puzzling picture with a caption #wrapped. It’s is likely to be the announcement of Avengers 4 reshoot wrap-up, but the fans are not sure about it.The bright coloured picture shows a blue beam of light and fans have already started speculating about it.Take a look at the picture, can you decipher it?Earlier, A video clip went viral on social media from the sets of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where the actor revealed a lot more than he's allowed to. In the clip, Mark goes on to narrate a sequence involving Hulk from Avengers 4. While doing so, he jumps on the couch and damages Jimmy's sets. He then gets into excruciating details and comes to a halt only when the host asks him to stop giving spoilers. "That's enough spoilers. We have to see the movie," shouted Fallon. Though we don't get to know any of those details because the entire sequence is beeped out.Realising the damage he's made. Mark took to Twitter asking Jimmy to edit the sequence. He wrote, "@JimmyFallon, I trust that you will cut my spoiler slip on the show tonight. That was “off the record” homey. Please don’t get me in trouble with Marvel (Barry) again. DM me back."But before something could be done, Russo Brothers jokingly tweeted: “Mark, you’re fired.”Avengers 4 will be released in 2019 and will be the last of the Avengers Universe.