English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers 4: 'Scarlet Witch' Elizabeth Olsen Says It's Only Going to Get Worse
Elizabeth Olsen who plays Scarlet Witch in Marvel Cinematic Universe spilled beans about the movie.
This image released by Disney shows Elizabeth Olsen in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War." (Image: AP)
Loading...
Marvel fans are lapping up even the minutest details about Avengers 4. Though the cast and crew of the film is tight lipped about the film’s shooting, every now and then, a new information makes its way to social media.
Recently, Elizabeth Olsen who plays Scarlet Witch in Marvel Cinematic Universe, spilled beans about the movie.
The actress was present at ACE Comic Con in Chicago with Tom Hiddleston. They discussed the sacrificing nature of the characters in Avengers: Infinity War. During their conversation, Olen indicated that things are not going to get better for Wanda Maximoff in the film. “It’s only going to get worse,” she said.
For the uninitiated, the two were talking about the climax sequence of Avengers: Infinity War in which Scarlet Witch kills Vision in order to protect the Mind Stone from Thanos. Vision, played by Paul Bettany, also happens to be her on-screen husband which marks the sacrifice even more complicated for her. Even though Scarlet destroyed the stone initially, Thanos uses the Time Stone and overturns her sacrifice and takes charge of the Mind Stone. Occupying the last stone from the Avengers, Thanos assembles the complete Infinity Gauntlet in the end.
Avengers 4 has recently wrapped up its final shooting schedule, and the same was informed by film's director duo Russo Brothers through a mysterious picture.
Avengers 4 will release in 2019. It will be the last film of the Avengers Universe.
Recently, Elizabeth Olsen who plays Scarlet Witch in Marvel Cinematic Universe, spilled beans about the movie.
The actress was present at ACE Comic Con in Chicago with Tom Hiddleston. They discussed the sacrificing nature of the characters in Avengers: Infinity War. During their conversation, Olen indicated that things are not going to get better for Wanda Maximoff in the film. “It’s only going to get worse,” she said.
For the uninitiated, the two were talking about the climax sequence of Avengers: Infinity War in which Scarlet Witch kills Vision in order to protect the Mind Stone from Thanos. Vision, played by Paul Bettany, also happens to be her on-screen husband which marks the sacrifice even more complicated for her. Even though Scarlet destroyed the stone initially, Thanos uses the Time Stone and overturns her sacrifice and takes charge of the Mind Stone. Occupying the last stone from the Avengers, Thanos assembles the complete Infinity Gauntlet in the end.
Avengers 4 has recently wrapped up its final shooting schedule, and the same was informed by film's director duo Russo Brothers through a mysterious picture.
Avengers 4 will release in 2019. It will be the last film of the Avengers Universe.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Yuvraj Singh, Sagarika Ghatge Celebrate Zaheer Khan’s Birthday in Maldives, See Pics
- TaxiFabric Co-Founder Named in #MeToo List, Maintains Radio Silence
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 Review: We Are Rubbing Our Eyes, This Just Cannot be Real
- Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh are in Switzerland for Simmba. See Photos, Videos
- Bryan Adams Witnessed Something Unusual During His Performance in Gurgaon. Can You Spot it?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...