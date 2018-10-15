Avengers 4: 'Scarlet Witch' Elizabeth Olsen Says It's Only Going to Get Worse

Marvel fans are lapping up even the minutest details about Avengers 4. Though the cast and crew of the film is tight lipped about the film’s shooting, every now and then, a new information makes its way to social media.Recently, Elizabeth Olsen who plays Scarlet Witch in Marvel Cinematic Universe, spilled beans about the movie.The actress was present at ACE Comic Con in Chicago with Tom Hiddleston. They discussed the sacrificing nature of the characters in Avengers: Infinity War. During their conversation, Olen indicated that things are not going to get better for Wanda Maximoff in the film. “It’s only going to get worse,” she said.For the uninitiated, the two were talking about the climax sequence of Avengers: Infinity War in which Scarlet Witch kills Vision in order to protect the Mind Stone from Thanos. Vision, played by Paul Bettany, also happens to be her on-screen husband which marks the sacrifice even more complicated for her. Even though Scarlet destroyed the stone initially, Thanos uses the Time Stone and overturns her sacrifice and takes charge of the Mind Stone. Occupying the last stone from the Avengers, Thanos assembles the complete Infinity Gauntlet in the end.Avengers 4 has recently wrapped up its final shooting schedule, and the same was informed by film's director duo Russo Brothers through a mysterious picture.Avengers 4 will release in 2019. It will be the last film of the Avengers Universe.